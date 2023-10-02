Scottish law firm Gilson Gray has appointed Karen Gatherum as a licensing solicitor, an appointment it says bolsters its “fast-growing corporate practice”.
Ms Gatherum joins Gilson Gray in Aberdeen from Ledingham Chalmers, where she specialised in licensing and planning.
Gilson Gray noted she worked previously for Aberdeen City Council and has appeared before licensing boards throughout Scotland.
She has “particular expertise in liquor, short-term lettings, HMO (houses in multiple occupation) and civic matters”, the law firm noted.
Gilson Gray said: “Karen will work closely with Gilson Gray’s Scotland-wide licensing experts, including head of litigation Rosie Walker.”
Karen Gatherum said: “I’m excited to be joining Gilson Gray, particularly during this period of rapid expansion for the firm. Licensing is my passion and continues to be a prominent topic across Scotland.”
Derek Hamill, partner and head of corporate at Gilson Gray, said: “Karen is a talented solicitor and will be an invaluable addition to the team, further strengthening our licensing offering. We have ambitious plans for further growth and Karen’s appointment will be a key part of that, enhancing the capabilities of our corporate practice.”
