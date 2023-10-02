Gilson Gray noted she worked previously for Aberdeen City Council and has appeared before licensing boards throughout Scotland.

She has “particular expertise in liquor, short-term lettings, HMO (houses in multiple occupation) and civic matters”, the law firm noted.

Gilson Gray said: “Karen will work closely with Gilson Gray’s Scotland-wide licensing experts, including head of litigation Rosie Walker.”

Karen Gatherum said: “I’m excited to be joining Gilson Gray, particularly during this period of rapid expansion for the firm. Licensing is my passion and continues to be a prominent topic across Scotland.”

Derek Hamill, partner and head of corporate at Gilson Gray, said: “Karen is a talented solicitor and will be an invaluable addition to the team, further strengthening our licensing offering. We have ambitious plans for further growth and Karen’s appointment will be a key part of that, enhancing the capabilities of our corporate practice.”