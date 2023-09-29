Officers investigating the “senseless destruction” of the world-famous Sycamore Gap tree next to Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland have made a second arrest.
Northumbria Police said the man in his 60s was arrested on Friday evening in connection with the felling of the tree and he remains in police custody assisting officers with inquiries.
Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Fenney-Menzies, of Northumbria Police, said: “The senseless destruction of what is undoubtedly a world-renowned landmark – and a local treasure – has quite rightly resulted in an outpour of shock, horror and anger throughout the North East and further afield.
“I hope this second arrest demonstrates just how seriously we’re taking this situation, and our ongoing commitment to find those responsible and bring them to justice.
“Although another arrest has been made, this investigation is still in the early stages, and we would continue to encourage any members of the public with information which may assist to get in touch.
“If you’ve seen or heard anything suspicious that may be of interest to us – I’d implore you to contact us.
“I’d also like to remind the public that this remains a live investigation so, for that reason, please avoid any speculation both in the community and on social media.
“Any information – no matter how small or insignificant you think it may be – could prove absolutely crucial to our enquiries.”
