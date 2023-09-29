Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent eight appliances to the scene.

READ MORE: Trains unable to serve Ayr for 'several weeks' following Station Hotel fire

Paramedics took two casualties to hospital by ambulance and three other people were treated at the scene.

A spokesman for SFRS said: “We were alerted at 7.10pm on Friday to reports of a collision involving two trains at Aviemore Railway Station.

“We sent eight appliances to the scene, where firefighters worked to support partners.

NEW: Due to the emergency services responding to an incident on a private railway near the mainline, we're currently unable to run any trains through Aviemore station while they work. ^Angus pic.twitter.com/ceK3AGX6qH — ScotRail (@ScotRail) September 29, 2023

“Three appliances remain at the scene.

“Two casualties have been transported to Raigmore Hospital.

“Three casualties were treated at the scene but did not require to be taken to hospital.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7pm on Friday 29 September 2023, we received a report of two trains colliding at Aviemore Railway Station.

“Emergency services are in attendance, and two people have been taken to Raigmore Hospital.

“A number of other passengers are being treated at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.”

The crash happened on Strathspey Railway, a heritage line based there, and involved a stationary carriage and another train which was in the station.

It is understood that one of the trains involved in the crash is the iconic Flying Scotsman.

A spokesman for Network Rail said: “It’s on a heritage railway line, it’s not our infrastructure.

“The main line is shut while emergency services respond. We are saying to passengers to check before travelling.”

Strathspey Railway has been contacted for comment.