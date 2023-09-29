Two people have been taken to hospital after a collision between two trains in northern Scotland.
The crash happened at Aviemore Railway Station, in the Cairngorms, at 7.10pm.
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent eight appliances to the scene.
READ MORE: Trains unable to serve Ayr for 'several weeks' following Station Hotel fire
Paramedics took two casualties to hospital by ambulance and three other people were treated at the scene.
A spokesman for SFRS said: “We were alerted at 7.10pm on Friday to reports of a collision involving two trains at Aviemore Railway Station.
“We sent eight appliances to the scene, where firefighters worked to support partners.
NEW: Due to the emergency services responding to an incident on a private railway near the mainline, we're currently unable to run any trains through Aviemore station while they work. ^Angus pic.twitter.com/ceK3AGX6qH— ScotRail (@ScotRail) September 29, 2023
“Three appliances remain at the scene.
“Two casualties have been transported to Raigmore Hospital.
“Three casualties were treated at the scene but did not require to be taken to hospital.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7pm on Friday 29 September 2023, we received a report of two trains colliding at Aviemore Railway Station.
“Emergency services are in attendance, and two people have been taken to Raigmore Hospital.
“A number of other passengers are being treated at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.”
The crash happened on Strathspey Railway, a heritage line based there, and involved a stationary carriage and another train which was in the station.
It is understood that one of the trains involved in the crash is the iconic Flying Scotsman.
A spokesman for Network Rail said: “It’s on a heritage railway line, it’s not our infrastructure.
“The main line is shut while emergency services respond. We are saying to passengers to check before travelling.”
Strathspey Railway has been contacted for comment.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here