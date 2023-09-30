From singers to crime writers and sport stars - Glasgow school pupils have attracted a host of celebrities to support a £35,000 fundraiser to replace their school minibus.
Belle & Sebastian, Denise Mina, Peter Hook, The Bluebells and snooker great Alan McManus are among the big names who have donated items for Hillhead High School silent auction fundraiser.
Further pledges include tickets for Scotland’s Six Nations clash with England at Murrayfield, an exclusive Timorous Beasties chair, and original works by Scottish artists including Jackie Anderson and Toby Paterson.
Hillhead serves a very diverse community in the grip of the cost-of-living crisis, with more than one third of pupils receiving free school meals and more than two thirds of pupils having additional support needs.
Bluebells drummer and guitarist David McCluskey said: “All our kids went to Hillhead, so we know the staff work really hard to keep the cost of the school day as low as possible for all families, especially those on a low income in these difficult times.
“Access to activities, venues and events outside school can be a lifeline for pupils, with the minibus used for all sorts of activities that foster self-confidence, inclusion and community – including music and the arts, and which should be available to everyone, regardless of family income.”
The Bluebells have donated two signed CDs along with a signed limited-edition poster designed by Turner Prize-nominated artist Jim Lambie for the release of their latest album, The Bluebells: in the 21st Century.
Head teacher Karen McAlaney said: “The school has no external sporting facilities and very small grounds.
"The minibus is vital to offer free transport to a wide range of learning, sporting and extracurricular activities which enrich the pupils’ school experience, ensure inclusion and equity, and promote wellbeing and healthy habits."
The school's parent council, which is organising the silent auction, said that without funds to buy a minibus, the school has to rely on costly, time-consuming and unreliable alternatives such as taxis and coaches.
This means that a number of trips and events cannot go ahead, or the options are reduced to avoid extra cost for pupils’ families.
Martina Johnston-Gray, vice-chair of the parent council, said: “We’ve received tremendous support by people kindly donating items for the appeal auction.
"More lots are still coming in, so there really is something for everyone – now we need people to get bidding, as every pound and penny count."
Other items up for grabs in the silent auction include: • a signed set of snooker balls once used at the Crucible, home to the snooker world championships • a free day’s tattooing, with additional consultation and design, at Vintage Ink tattoo studio in Maryhill • an Alex Begg cashmere scarf in a presentation box, £295 retail price • a diving voucher • a signed Patti Smith T-shirt • hospitality and match tickets for two at Partick Thistle v Dundee Utd on Saturday March 2, 2024 • two Six Nations tickets for Scotland v France on Saturday February 10, 2024 • a bundle of signed books from crime author Denise Mina • a recorded personalised greeting to a fan from Stuart Murdoch of Belle & Sebastian See www.32auctions.com/hillheadhighminibus for more information.
