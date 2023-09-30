He was taken to the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

Police said the incident is being treated as attempted murder and appealed for information.

Detective Sergeant Nick Gribben, of Drumchapel Police Station, said: "We are working to establish how this man came to be injured and I would urge anyone who may have seen or heard any disturbance in the area to come forward.

"We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area.

"Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 0016 of 30 September, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."