The gun will be fired on the main Great Scottish Run later this morning with thousands of runners taking to the streets.
Disruption to travel is expected in the city centre though with dozens of road closures in place until Sunday evening.
The festival will include a 10k and half marathon on Sunday.
A total of 18 roads across Glasgow will be closed as the competition gets underway.
The following roads will be closed:
Prohibition of vehicle movements
Saturday, September 30 - 4am to 3pm
Albion Street, for its entire length
Bell Street, between Candleriggs and High Street
Brunswick Street, for its entire length
Candleriggs, for its entire length
George Street, between Montrose Street and High Street
Glassford Street, for its entire length
Hutcheson Street, for its entire length
Ingram Street, for its entire length
Montrose Street, (Southbound) between George Street and Ingram Street
Shuttle Street, for its entire length
Trongate, for its entire length
Wilson Street, between Glassford Street and Candleriggs
Saturday, September 30 - 5am to Sunday, October 1 - 4.30pm
Cochrane Street, for its whole length
George Square, (east part), for its entire length
George Square, (south part), for its entire length
John Street, between Ingram Street and George Street
Montrose Street (Northbound), between Ingram Street and Cochrane Street
South Frederick Street, for its whole length
Albion Street, for its entire length
Bell Street, between Candleriggs and High Street
Brunswick Street, for its entire length
Candleriggs, for its entire length
Cochrane Street, for its whole length
George Square, (all sides), for its entire length
George Street, for its entire length
Glassford Street, for its entire length
Hutcheson Street, for its entire length
Ingram Street, for its entire length
John Street, for its entire length
Montrose Street between Ingram Street and Cochrane Street
Shuttle Street, for its entire length
South Frederick Street, for its entire length
Trongate, for its entire length
Wilson Street, between Glassford Street and Candleriggs
1
5.00pm on September 30 to 16.30pm on October 1
A814 (eastbound), Finneston Street off Ramp
A814 (eastbound), Finneston Street on Ramp
A814 (westbound), between North Street and Finneston Street
Anchor Lane, for its whole length
Argyle Street, from Berkeley Street to Finnieston Street
Argyle Street, from Elliot Street to Finnieston Street
Blythswood Street, between Blythswood Square and St Vincent Street
Bothwell Street, between Wellington Street and Hope Street
Broomielaw, for its entire length
Broomloan Road, between Edmiston Drive and Paisley Road West
Brunswick Street, between Ingram Street and Wilson Street
Carnoustie Street, between M74 off ramp and Scotland Street
Clyde Arc Bridge, for its entire length
Clyde Place, between George V Bridge and Glasgow Bridge
Clyde Street, for its entire length
Crown Street, from Saltmarket to Ballater Street
Douglas Street, between Bothwell Street and St Vincent Street
Dumbreck Road, between St Andrews Drive and Mosspark Boulevard
Dunlop Street, between Clyde Street and Howard Street
Elderslie Street, between Dorset St and St Vincent Street
Elderslie Street, between Houldsworth Street and St Vincent Street
Elmbank Street, between Elmbank Crescent and St Vincent Street
Finnieston Quay, between Tunnel Street and Finnieston Street
Finnieston Street, between Argyle Street and A814 Finnieston Street on Ramp
Finnieston Street, between Stobcross Road and Govan Road
George V Bridge, for its entire length
Glasgow Bridge, for its entire length
Gorbals Street, between Clyde Street to Norfolk Street
Govan Road, between Clyde Arc Bridge and Pacific Drive
Haggs Road, between Titwood Road and Shawmoss Road
Harvie Street, for its entire length
Holland Street, between West George Lane and St Vincent Street
Hope Street, between West George Street and Waterloo Street
Hutcheson Street, between Ingram Street and Wilson Street
John Street, between George Street and Martha Street
Lancefield Quay, for its entire length
M77 Northbound, off ramp to Dumbreck Road
Mosspark Boulevard, between Dumbreck Road and Bellahouston Drive
Newton Street, between Elmbank Crescent and St Vincent Street
Pacific Drive, between Govan Road and Finnieston Street
Paisley Road West, between Helen Street to Paisley Road
Paisley Road, between Paisley Road West and Seaward St
Pitt Street, between Bothwell Street and St Vincent Street
Queen Street, between Ingram and George Square
Renfield Street, Between West George and St Vincent Street
Saltmarket (Southbound), for its entire length
Scotland Street, for its entire length
Seaward Street, between Scotland Street and Paisley Road
St Vincent Place, for its entire length
St Vincent Street, for its entire length
Stockwell Street, between Bridegate and Clyde Street
Victoria Bridge, between Gorbals Street to Clyde Street
Wellington Street, between West George Street and St Vincent Street
West Campbell Street, between St Vincent Street and Bothwell Street
West Nile Street, (Southbound) between Bath Street and Gordon Street
West Street, from Cook Street to Scotland Street
04.00am on September 30 to 16.30pm on October 1
LW0145 - Argyle Street, (Eastbound), between, Hope Street and Union Street
LW0138 - Glassford Street, (Northbound), between Argyle Street and Ingram Street
LW0630 - Gorbals Street, Victoria Bridge, (Southbound), between Clyde Street and Norfolk Street.
LW0317 - North Hannover Street, (Northbound), between George Square and Cathedral Street
LW0756 - West George St / Nelson Mandela Pl, (Eastbound) between West Nile Street and George Square
LW0832 - Oswald Street, (Northbound) between Midland Street and Argyle Street
Govan Road, (Eastbound), between, Pacific Drive and The Clyde Arc (Fastlink)
Ingram Street, (Eastbound), between Queen Street and South Frederick Street
Jamaica Street, (Northbound), between Howard Street and Argyle Street
The Clyde Arc, (Northbound), between, Govan Road and Finnieston Quay (Fastlink)
