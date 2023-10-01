In a message to operators and holidaymakers, Fiona Campbell, chief executive of the Association of Scotland's Self-Caterers, said: "It is with a heavy heart that I write this apology to small accommodation operators across Scotland, to everyone whose businesses and livelihoods depend on tourism, and to those who enjoy or just dream of a holiday in Scotland.

"Those of us in the self-catering sector have fought long and hard to ensure that the short-term let legislation was fit for purpose before it was too late.

"Unfortunately, the Scottish Government has, once again, chosen to ignore small business owners and, from tomorrow, the unintended consequences of this legislation will begin to take hold and impact all of you."

The ASS chief executive has been pressing for a pause in the legislation as operators raised concerns over cost and complexity (Image: ASSC)

Ms Campbell continued: "From Sunday, you will notice the impact of this onerous legislation if you go to book your next holiday in Scotland.

"That sweet B&B you have stayed in for years up north may be closed. The self-catering cottage that enables your entire family to take an affordable break together – gone. And that spare room you book into for the Edinburgh Festival will sit empty next year."

READ MORE: Third of tourism operators to leave short-term lets sector

She added: "According to the Housing Minister, applicants are finding the process more straightforward than expected. That is not the lived experience that we are seeing. Our inboxes are overflowing, our phone lines are clogged up. People are angry and stressed in equal measure.

"Tourism is a force for good in Scotland. Indeed, tourism is vital to the economy, to the wellbeing of our country and the development of a sustainable future. We are not ‘landlords’, stealing housing from locals. We are hospitality businesses that contribute directly to local economies and communities.

"This legislation doesn’t add up and it is about to close countless small businesses and destroy people’s livelihood. It will also mean your next holiday in Scotland will be more expensive.

"That is not ok, and the Scottish Government will be held to account."

The Scottish Government said yesterday that "licensing authorities continue to process and grant licence applications, and at this point we are not aware of any that have been refused", adding: "If existing hosts submitted their applications before 1 October, they can continue to trade and welcome guests whilst their licensing authority considers their application, the scheme remains open to new applications. Licensing authorities have 12 months to process applications for existing hosts."

Distiller releases long-awaited peated malt

The Speyside Scotch whisky maker led by renowned distiller Billy Walker has revealed a new single malt brand.

t represents the fruits of a peated campaign that Billy Walker and his team have been running since 2018 (Image: GlenAllachie)

The GlenAllachie this week shared long-awaited details of Meikle Toir, a peated single malt range, which marks the first core expression Mr Walker has fully overseen since taking over the distillery in 2017. Meikle Toir, which means “the big pursuit”, debuts with a core range – comprising The Original, The Sherry One, The Chinquapin One and small-batch release The Turbo 2023 Edition – spanning 2,500 bottles in total.

Building company collapses with all jobs lost

An all-trades contractor has gone into administration as a result of inflationary cost pressures, with all 16 staff made redundant.

Incorporated in 2006, it worked for both private and public sector clients across Angus, Fife and neighbouring areas (Image: Newsquest)

Blair Nimmo and Geoff Jacobs of Interpath Advisory have been appointed joint administrators of Logie Glazing and Building Services. Based in Dundee, the company operated as a specialist glazing and general building business providing extensions, conversions, insurance-related contracts, general building works or sub-contracting work to main contractors.

Famous Highland restaurant and bar reveals how it solved a major problem

A restaurant and bar on the North Coast 500 route has declared that it has ended a post-Brexit staffing shortage which reduced trading hours by 29% by introducing “an innovative work to live programme for staff”.

In April, the Highland hospitality business revealed it had moved to 'sidestep' what it describes as a 'crippling housing shortage' in the region by purchasing a nearby motel to provide low-rent staff accommodation (Image: The Seaforth)

The Seaforth restaurant and bar in Ullapool noted it had been forced to cease trading two days a week during the pandemic when a “chronic lack of workers and rental accommodation” forced it to reduce business hours. However, it has now achieved “100% staffing levels”, declaring that “following The Seaforth’s diverse interventions in the labour market, all 35 positions required to run the business, seven days per week, were occupied during the summer tourist season”.