Almost two-thirds of MSPs want more freedom to vote with their conscience, a survey of Holyrood politicians has found.
Total Research polled 53 MSPs for Holyrood magazine, and found 65% of them support more freedom.
The findings are published after SNP members in the Scottish Parliament voted to suspend veteran MSP Fergus Ewing from their group for a week after he voted against the Government in a vote of confidence against a Green minister.
READ MORE: Mary Beard tells Scots why they shouldn't vote for independence
Mr Ewing, who has been an SNP MSP since Holyrood was established in 1999, has also spoken out against the Government on issues such as the party's powersharing deal with the Scottish Greens, the stalled deposit return scheme, and the new licensing scheme for short-term lets.
The poll also revealed 55% of the MSPs questioned said they belong to a specific religion or faith, with just under a quarter (23%) saying religion has a very important role in their life.
In the SNP leadership contest this year, candidate Kate Forbes sparked a backlash after she spoke out about her religious beliefs, saying she would have voted against same-sex marriage if she had been an MSP at the time the legislation went through Parliament.
Christianity is the most common religious group MSPs said they are a member of, but others gave their faith as either Islam or Hinduism.
More than three-quarters (77%) of the politicians who responded said they were brought up in a religious setting.
Just over a third (35%) said they feel directed by the teachings of their religion, but only a fifth (21%) said this influences how they make decisions in the Scottish Parliament, when, for example, voting on legislation or contributing to debates.
More than half (55%) said they feel comfortable airing their religious views in public, while 18% said they feel belonging to a religious group is a barrier to progression in politics.
One MSP said: "My religion influences my beliefs in social justice and fairness, and it is these I try my best to live by in practice."
READ MORE: Labour has given up on serious politics with current policies
Another said: "Politics must be respectful of faith even if it is not observed by politicians."
An overwhelming majority (96%) of the MSPs questioned said sectarianism is still a problem Scotland needs to tackle.
One MSP said: "Scotland still has spectacular issues with sectarianism, which has seeped into our politics.
"By its very nature, unionism and nationalism attracts the divisions of long-held Protestant/Catholic divisions in society, akin to, but thankfully not as destructive as, Northern Irish politics.
"It is there but no-one wants to talk about it."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel