The discussion, for the Guardian newspaper, also revealed Sir Billy has had a "couple of serious falls" after the illness caused his balance to deteriorate.

Stephenson said her husband's balance issue was the "most significant" symptom of the disease since his diagnosis 10 years ago.

The Scottish comic said: "Recently I've noticed a deterioration in my balance.

"That was never such a problem before, but in the last year that has come and it has stayed.

"For some reason, I thought it would go away because a lot of the symptoms have come and gone away."

Sir Billy was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2013, on the same day he found out he had prostate cancer, from which he has recovered.

While, he said, he enjoys being driven places, his relationship with his wife has changed significantly as she has become his primary caregiver.

Sir Billy's current favourite entertainment is "a school of black comedians who are generally in their 50s or 60s, and they are so politically incorrect it almost doesn’t bear watching."

He added: "It’s fantastically good for you. They just say it like it is – it’s breathtaking.

"That’s wonderful and I’m glad they exist, because the social worker-ation that has passed through comedy is vomit-inducing.

"Comedians never used to worry about what was correct to say. You said it, and you soon found out whether it was correct or not. And then you got on with it.

"And that was a good enough rule for me."

Asked where the best and worst places he has travelled to are, the 80-year-old said Liverpool had been the worst; he had been complacent during a gig and the audience responded accordingly.

To his wife's chagrin, he described Australia - "It’s clean and bright and healthy. And the people seem happy and delighted to be there" - as his favourite.

He had, she said, never made good on a promise to live in Australia.

Stephenson said: "You b*stard.

"You even promised me one hot Christmas (Australia) and one cold Christmas (Scotland), but it never happened. So now you’re saying you would have lived there?"

The couple also talk of their wedding in Fiji and a scuba-driving excursion that became a "near-death experience" when Sir Billy lost his weight belt while underwater.

Sir Billy's new book, the Rambling Man, is due for release shortly and he says, while he does not discuss politics in the book, the couple do discuss the issue in their Florida Keys home.

He gives a strident viewpoint on Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis - "he should be f*cked and burned" - and describes seeing neighbours with Trump decorations on their Christmas trees.

On retiring from performing five years after his Parkinson's diagnosis, he said he misses: "The fact that it doesn’t matter what kind of day you’re having; you’re gonna have a great night.

"You become this other guy … and have a great night that will last till the following day."

Parkinson's is the second most common neurodegenerative condition after Alzheimer's disease.

It causes parts of the brain to become progressively damaged over many years.

Loss of balance and the subsequent falls, Stephenson said, had been the "most significant" issue which had arisen from the disease.

Sir Billy said: "It's funny, that fall I had when I landed on my jaw reminded me of a thing I used to do on stage.

"I used to say: 'I fell out of bed, but luckily my face broke my fall...'"

Sir Billy said he felt like he was being "encroached upon" by the "cruel disease", adding that it was "creeping up behind me and stopping me doing things".

Sir Billy, a comedian and actor known for his observational and improvised stand-up comedy, was knighted in 2017 for services to entertainment and charity following a career which has spanned five decades.

Rambling Man: My Life on the Road by Billy Connolly is published by John Murray Press.