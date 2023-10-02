However, a storm is now brewing over plans to close its western end for almost seven months for winter repairs, spanning traditionally busy October and Easter holiday periods, leaving boats stuck and local businesses in turmoil.

Scottish Canals has said the last entry to the canal will be on October 21, which falls within school half term holidays for some areas, and when the canal and surrounding businesses remains busy with leisure visitors.

It does not expect the canal to fully reopen until the middle of May next year, with contractors still on site around the Crinan Basin in mid-June.

News of the long closure and the arrival of contractors with equipment in Crinan Basin car parks earlier this month is said to have taken locals, canalside businesses and owners who berth their vessels in the basin by surprise, leaving some scrambling to make new winter arrangements and changing travel plans.

While the planned closure has already had a knock-on impact on businesses, including hotels, a local boatyard which says it has lost a regular contract as a result, and the operators of the historic steamboat, the Clyde puffer Vic32, who have had to modify their winter maintenance and spring timetable.

The work, said to be crucial to the future of the canal, is part of a major three-year lock gate replacement programme and involves the installation of new gates at lock 15, the Crinan sea lock.

The work, which means there will be no vessels beyond lock 13, was originally planned as part of last year’s shorter winter closure, but did not take place.

North Knapdale Community Council secretary, Richard Stein, said: “Everyone knows it’s a really old canal and maintenance work can over-run. But there is a lot of history of works over-running and people being upset. It would be different if this was a one-off.

“This work was supposed to be part of last year’s work, when the canal was only closed from 2 October to 3 April.

“What we don’t understand is why it should now take a longer period to complete what is really only a part of what was to be done last year.”

The traditional boating season runs from Easter until the end of October, however the arrival of contractors six weeks before the start of works is said to have taken up limited car parking space and impacted visitors who travel to the canal to take in the pleasant views.

Frances Ryan of the Crinan Hotel said: “The length of closure they are talking about is going to make it difficult for the hotel and the coffee shop.

“I’m hoping they are going to open in time for Easter, but if it’s going to be closed for as long as they say it is, there will be quite an impact.

“Of course, work has to be done but guests come to watch the boats coming in and out of the canal and don’t expect to see it closed.”

At Crinan Boatyard, owner John Dunlop, says he has lost work as a result. “We have an agreement that we slip a vessel every winter but we can’t do that this year, because it runs trips on the Clyde and needs to be in the canal in April.

“But it won’t get through the canal until mid-May so they have had to make other plans.

“It’s the lack of understanding of how business works in the private sector that is annoying.”

The vessel concerned, the last steam-powered traditional Clyde Puffer 'VIC 32' has been based in the Crinan Canal since 1979, and operates tours along the coastline.

Skipper Jim Hay said while he commends work to future-proof the canal, the closure has meant a rapid change of long-standing plans.

“Unfortunately, the reopening dates for the canal in 2024 emerged mid-way through this summer season and were not well publicised,” he says.

“This seems to have generated significant anger locally.

“The central question appears to be why the opening date is mid-May.

“The saddest aspect of such a late season start is the effect on canal traffic at a time when the canal authorities have been seeking to reinvigorate canal usage.

“Missing Easter weekend and the associated school holidays will dissuade many Clyde boaters from using the canal in future.”

Among the is yacht owner Gordon Galloway who is now rethinking whether to return his vessel to Crinan basin once it reopens.

Because he was asked at short notice to move his vessel in August, by next August he’ll have had only two and a half months at its berth.

“I know this is ‘first world problems’ and there are people who rely on the canal for their living.

“But as a customer, I feel the treatment is shabby.

“The Crinan Canal is a jewel in Scotland’s crown and a great tourism draw, but I’ve seen a French boat turn up only to be told they can’t get through a need a 100 mile detour around Mull of Kintyre. It’s a travesty.”

Richard Millar, Scottish Canals Chief Operating Operator, said: “We are aware of the impact our winter works programme has on residents and businesses, the wider community and our boating customers.

“We have worked hard to keep everyone informed about this year’s essential works, including making the local community aware last year that we would be returning for works at Crinan over the 2023/24 winter period. We have also taken onboard lessons learned from the previous two years’ investment programme to minimise disruption.”

He added that the dates were decided after feedback from a wide range of sources, including members of the local community, and took into account holiday periods.

Local groups were notified within days of the decision being taken, he added.

“Including these works, the Crinan Canal has seen a total of £4.5m investment in the last three years, helping ensure this wonderful 200-year-old waterway is available for everyone’s benefit for the next 200 years “ he added.

The latest work is said to be more complex than previous years as it involves mechanised sea lock gates.

While failing to do it cod or the future of the canal in jeopardy.

“The existing sea lock gates are at their end of life and our robust inspection and monitoring programme tells us that they will not get through another season.

“This means that failure to undertake these works would most likely result in us having to operate the canal under restrictions and that when the locks inevitably failed, we would need to close the canal.

“As well as aging infrastructure we have been challenged over recent years with water shortages as a result of drought/extended dry periods. The new gates will help to reduce water loss and safeguard the historic canal infrastructure and important navigation, while continuing to attract thousands of visitors by land and water, for many years to come.”

He added: “The canal will not be fully closed for the period of the works. Navigation will be maintained in and out of the canal at Ardrishaig."