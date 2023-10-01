Glasgow's streets were lined with thousands of runners as the sun shone on this year's Great Scottish Run.
The 10k and half marathon events, which take in some of the city's most scenic landmarks, passed without a hitch - and raised tens of thousands of pounds for charity.
One slight medical situation caused minor alarm when a runner was seen being administered CPR mid-route.
It later emerged that the male runner had merely experienced a dizzy turn and a concerned passerby had been slightly too quick to intervene.
More than 20,000 took part in the race, further cementing Glasgow's title of European Capital of Sport 2023.
Annette Christie, chairwoman of Glasgow Life, said: "The AJ Bell Great Scottish Run is a celebration of everything that makes Glasgow great.
"Stunning sights and spaces along the entire route, great entertainment and of course the extra push that comes from the crowd roaring runners on to achieve their own precious milestones.
"I’d like to congratulate everyone who took part in any of the races held this weekend."
A spokesperson for the Great Scottish Run added: "A runner in the 10k collapsed and they were helped by a passerby before medics arrived.
"Medics took them to the on-site medical facility, but they did not require hospital treatment and have since gone home."
Saturday saw more than 1200 kids aged three to 15 having fun in the AJ Bell Junior & Mini Great Scottish Run, concluding with the high-spirited Mascot race.
On Sunday, thousands crossed the start line in the heart of the city at George Square to the sound of Glasgow Lord Provost Jacqueline McLaren ringing the start bell for the 10km and half marathon.
The route passed many key landmarks including The Hydro, The Finnieston Crane and Pacific Quay as well as taking racers across the Kingston Bridge before making their way to the finish line on Glasgow Green.
Setting the pace, elite runners powered through the course with athletes Lily Patridge completing the 10km in 00:33:08 and Lewis Hannigan at 00:31:27 to take first place.
Scotland’s Jamie Crow smashed the half marathon in 01:04:50 and Natasha Phillips in 01:12:13 securing the coveted first place.
Fundraising efforts were on show as many runners took to the course in vibrant costumes from Barbie Roller Blading to unicorns.
Visually impaired runner James Semple, who runs under the name of Jay Cruz, ran the 10km in his trademark kilt with the Knightswood Harriers to raise money for groundbreaking eye treatment to save his sight.
Paul Foster, Chief Executive at the Great Run Company, said: “It’s been a brilliant day here in Glasgow for the AJ Bell Great Scottish Run.
"It’s been incredible to see so many runners out on the streets of the city and so much support for them all across the course.
"A huge well done to everyone taking part and thank you to all our volunteers and partners who helped us deliver a fantastic event today."
