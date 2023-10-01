Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has accused SNP ministers of continually attempting to “undermine” devolution to “provoke unnecessary disagreement” between Scotland’s two governments.
The Scottish Secretary, who will stand down at next year’s general election, suggested that the UK Government will continue to bypass the Scottish Government by issuing funding on certain projects directly to local councils.
Speaking at the Conservative Conference in Manchester, Mr Jack told delegates that “the era of ‘devolve and forget’”, which amounted to “leaving too much in the hands of the devolved administration in Holyrood and allowing the role of the UK Government to fade into the background”, was “dead”.
He said: “On scores of projects, we are now working directly with local councils and other responsible delivery partners. I call that real devolution.
Read more: Douglas Ross suggests UK Government could intervene to dual A9
“No longer can the failing SNP-Green administration hoard decision-making power and resources at Holyrood, using it for their own political purposes, rather than the priorities of most people in Scotland.”
Mr Jack stressed that devolution “is about Scotland’s two governments, at Westminster and Holyrood, respecting each other’s roles and working together where we can”.
But he warned that “time and again”, SNP ministers “have sought to undermine the devolution settlement, in order to provoke unnecessary disagreement between the two governments”.
He said: “When they took Nicola Sturgeon’s Referendum Bill to the Supreme Court, they wasted taxpayers’ money confirming what everyone knew already: the constitution and the Union are matters reserved to Westminster.
“When they tried to introduce a new system of self-ID for trans people – their Gender Recognition Reform Bill – they ignored the harmful impact on safeguards for women and girls in existing reserved legislation.
“And when they tried to bring in a bottle Deposit Return Scheme they failed to consider the impact on cross-border trade.”
Read more: Scottish Conservatives aim to double tally of MPs at general election
Mr Jack added: “In each case I felt it was my duty as Secretary of State for Scotland to step in.
“I will not stand by and allow nationalist ministers to undermine, or abuse, the devolution settlement for their own political ends. Not now, not ever.”
The Scottish Secretary took further aim at the SNP, labelled the party’s plans for independence as “pure fantasy”.
He added: “The SNP are increasingly looking like a busted flush.
“But that’s not the only reason why the United Kingdom is stronger than ever.
“The Union is stronger than ever, thanks to this Government – the most active and effective UK Government in Scotland in the devolution era.
“And I am very proud of that – because we have a great story to tell.
“We have delivered record funding for the Scottish Government, so they really have no excuses for their poor performance in areas such as health or education.”
Mr Jack also backed the Prime Minister’s plans to drill for more oil and gas in the North Sea, despite overwhelming evidence and warnings from climate experts on the impact it will have on global efforts to protect the environment.
Read more: Douglas Ross: Humza Yousaf's independence plans will cause 'disaster'
He said: “I am pleased to say we are also supporting our globally successful oil and gas industry.
“This government is clear we should continue to use our own North Sea resources as we move to net zero, our own resources to bring down prices and improve our energy security.”
There is no evidence that home-grown oil and gas will bring down prices in a global market. Mr Jack added: “Both Labour and the SNP are threatening to shut down our oil and gas industry prematurely – sheer madness.
“It cannot be in Scotland’s or the UK’s best interests.
“We must support oil and gas, just as we support renewables, as we transition to a better future. “This government is going further than any previous government of the devolution era in delivering for Scotland.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel