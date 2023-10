It is expected to be an important battleground ahead of the UK general election, which is likely next year, with the SNP’s Katy Loudon taking on Labour’s Michael Shanks, Tory candidate Mr Kerr and others.

The SNP’s Shona Robison claimed that victory for her party would “send shockwaves through Westminster”.

Ms Robison said that if the party wins the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election on Thursday, it would make it clear the constituency rejects Tory Brexit and austerity measures.

She added: “Electing Katy Loudon on October 5 will be another historic by-election win for the SNP, and will secure a strong local champion for the community – forcing Labour to rethink their Tory tribute act.

“Michael Shanks is nothing more than a Starmer yes-man, whereas Katy Loudon will take her orders from the people of Rutherglen and Hamilton West.

“An SNP win will deliver an MP committed to delivering a fairer, wealthier society and putting Scotland’s future into Scotland’s hands.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie, meanwhile, urged voters to send a message to Scotland’s two “failing governments” by voting for a fresh start with Scottish Labour.

Labour said it has put the cost-of-living crisis front and centre of the campaign.

It has set out plans to tackle the issue – including a clean energy plan that it said will save households up to £1,400 a year and a new deal for working people that it said would boost the minimum wage and make work pay.

Ms Baillie said: “From the cost-of-living crisis to the chaos in our NHS, Scotland is being catastrophically failed by both the SNP and the Tories.

“This week voters in Rutherglen and Hamilton West can send our two failing governments a message by voting for a fresh start with Scottish Labour.

“This isn’t as good as it gets, and on Thursday Rutherglen and Hamilton West can lead the way demanding better for Scotland.”

Mr Shanks said the constituency has been left “voiceless in parliament” for too long.

He said: “I am ready to be the local champion this area deserves, relentlessly focused on the issues that matter to our community – from the cost-of-living crisis to the NHS.

“Only Scottish Labour can deliver the fresh start Rutherglen and Hamilton West deserves.”

Tory candidate Councillor Thomas Kerr called on people to vote for him as he is “fully focused on Scotland’s real priorities.”

Mr Kerr said voters in Rutherglen and Hamilton West have a “stark choice” on Thursday.

He said: “By voting for myself – and the Scottish Conservatives – they will be voting for someone who grew up in similar communities to them and a MP who will be fully focused on Scotland’s real priorities.

“By sharp contrast, if the SNP candidate is elected, they will only be focused on relentlessly pursuing another divisive referendum, while Scottish Labour cannot seriously claim to represent change when you can barely put a cigarette paper between them and the SNP on so many issues.

“Only by voting Scottish Conservative in Rutherglen and Hamilton West can you ensure the full focus will be on people’s real priorities, such as the global cost-of-living crisis and reducing NHS waiting times, as well as standing up to the independence-obsessed and out-of-touch SNP-Green Government.”