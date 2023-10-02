An award-winning Scottish pub has been brought to market as its owner retires.
Cornerstone Business Agents is handling the freehold sale of Mack's Bar in Kilmarnock.
It sits near Rugby Park, Kilmarnock FC's ground, and is popular with fans.
"Mack's Bar occupies a prominent trading position on Grange Street in the heart of Kilmarnock town centre close to Rugby Park, home of Kilmarnock Football Club," said Cornerstone.
"This is an excellent trading location to capture passing trade as well as some of the residential neighbourhoods in the vicinity.
"Our client has owned and operated Mack's Bar in the heart of Kilmarnock now for 26 years during which time they have won many awards and built up a loyal regular clientele."
The agent also said: "Due to its close vicinity to Rugby Park, it is a popular haunt for Kilmarnock Football Club supporters as well as for visiting fans too.
"The bar has a real traditional feel to it attracting many regulars and also benefits from being located directly opposite the popular Garage Complex which offers go-karting, ten pin bowling and a nightclub.
"Mack's Bar offers an ideal opportunity to acquire a freehold public house located in Kilmarnock city centre."
The guide price is £140,000.
