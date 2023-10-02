Rock band the Happy Mondays have announced their first UK headline tour in five years and are set to perform 16 dates across England, Scotland and Wales in 2024.
During the Been There Done That Tour, the band will be joined by fellow 1990s music artists Inspiral Carpets and Stereo MCs.
The tour will begin in Glasgow on March 14, with the band set to perform in Nottingham, Newcastle, Bristol, Manchester and Leeds, amongst other cities.
Other dates include a show at Troxy in London on April 6, Liverpool’s Mountford Hall on April 13 and a show at the Brighton Dome on April 14 to finish off the tour.
The home town date at Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse will take place on April 4.
Happy Mondays is comprised of frontman Shaun Ryder, percussion master Mark Berry, better known as “Bez”, vocalist Rowetta, guitarist Mark Day, drummer Gary Whelan and keyboard player and guitarist Dan Broad.
Ryder said: “We’re really looking forward to the Happy Mondays’ first headline tour for five years.
“We’ll be playing all the hits for everyone, so it’s going to be a lot of fun. See you there!”
Bez said: “Can’t wait to get out on tour with Happy Mondays. Shake your maracas in the air like you just don’t care!”
Rowetta added, “Me and my voice can’t wait to sing all across the UK for a tour to remember.”
During the tour, the group will perform some of their classic hits including 24 Hour Party People, Step On, Hallelujah, Loose Fit and Judge Fudge.
There will also be shows taking place in Northampton, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Southend, Cardiff, Cambridge and Sheffield.
Happy Mondays signed to Tony Wilson’s Factory Records in the late 1980s and blended their love of funk, rock, psychedelia and house with sounds from the UK’s emerging rave scene.
In 2016, the band won the Ivor Novello Inspiration Award and in recent years members Ryder and Bez have been spotted in episodes of Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox.
Tickets for the Happy Mondays Been There Done That Tour will go on sale at 10am on Friday October 6, available from the Happy Mondays website.
