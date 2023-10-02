Parts of western Scotland faced a yellow weather warning for rain as recently as Sunday, September 24 as well as having to deal with the effects of Storm Agnes the following week.

The Met Office has stated there is a "small chance" that homes and businesses could be flooded and that some communities could become cut off by flooded roads due to the rain.

The weather warning covers much of Western Scotland (Image: Met Office)

What to expect with the heavy rain warning

The Met Office says there are a number of things that could happen with a yellow weather warning for heavy rain, including:

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Where flooding occurs, there is a chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses

What different Met Office weather warnings mean

In a statement the forecaster said: "Locally heavy and persistent rain is expected to develop on Thursday and Friday, this following on from heavy rain across parts of this area on Wednesday.

"For lower-lying and southern parts of the warning area, 25 to 50 mm is likely to fall, with 75 mm in a few locations, but across the West Highlands 75-125 mm is likely, perhaps in excess of 150 mm in a few spots."