A 45-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.30am on Saturday September 30, officers attended a property on West End Drive, Bellshill.

“Items were discovered within and EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal team) attended.

“Inquiries remain ongoing however there is no wider risk to the public.”