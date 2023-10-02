Mr Brodie last week announced his decision to retire. Ms Scott has been with Scotmid Co-op for 22 years.

Ms Scott, who lives in North Lanarkshire and is 52, said: “Obviously it is a major step up to be CEO but I am ready for all the challenges that lie ahead. I am looking forward to working with the board and John in the lead up to next August.”

Mr Brodie said: “I am absolutely delighted that the board has appointed Karen to become the future CEO of Scotmid. I have worked with Karen for the past 22 years and seen her career progress over that time. It is especially pleasing that the board has been able to make an internal appointment. It will now be business as usual as we look forward to our full-year results next May and the handover to Karen in August.”

Jim Watson, president of Scotmid, said, “Karen has impressed the board over a number of years with her work at SemiChem and retail in general. She further enhanced the board’s positive impression of her during the interview process and we had no hesitation in making this appointment.”

Member-owned Scotmid Co-op, which describes itself as Scotland’s largest independent co-operative, can trace its roots back to 1859. It employs around 4,000 people in Scotland, Northern Ireland and the north of England, across nearly 290 retail outlets.

Its businesses include Scotmid Co-operative, Lakes & Dales Co-operative, SemiChem, funeral directors and post offices operations, and a property division.