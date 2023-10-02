Opposition politicians have called for an emergency meeting of North Lanarkshire Council to contest plans to shut 39 leisure facilities across the local authority area.
Members of Progressive Change NL - a group of former SNP councillors who founded their own party earlier this year - have submitted a formal notice to the Labour-run council's chief executive.
It follows a decision take last week by the Policy and Strategy Committee to close a slew of swimming pools, libraries, leisure and sports facilities in a major cost cutting drive.
Included are sites named after famous Labour figures like the John Smith Pool in Airdrie and Keir Hardie Sports Centre in Holytown.
READ MORE: Full list of North Lanarkshire facilities earmarked to close
A spokesperson for the group said: "Progressive Change NL have submitted a formal notice calling for an emergency meeting of full council, to the NLC Chief Executive.
"The emergency meeting calls for further debate and presentation of information in relation to the closures of 39 leisure and community facilities across North Lanarkshire.
"Progressive Change NL calls upon all concerned councillors , of all political groups, to back this submitted motion.
"This motion seeks to widen the democratic process of discussion for all councillors and so support the thousands of concerned residents across North Lanarkshire."
In order to secure the full council meeting Progressive Change NL require 19 councillors to support the motion.
It is understood that 11 local councillors have given their support so far.
There has been outcry since the council committee last week voted through swingeing cuts to facilities in almost all North Lanarkshire towns.
This includes Coatbridge which has been earmarked by the Westminister government for a share of "forgotten towns" funding.
READ MORE: North Lanarkshire councillors vote to shut 39 leisure facilities
Local residents have launched petitions in a bid to stop the cuts while opposition councillors - and Labour councillors - have also come out against the plans.
It has also emerged that Labour councillors made a move to try to stop the meeting but a motion tabled by Labour councillor Heather Brannan-McVey for her party’s group meeting last week was deemed "not competant".
It read: “North Lanarkshire Labour Group recognises that in excess of £25 million addition windfall monies are set to come to North Lanarkshire from the Strathclyde Pension Fund realignment over the next two years, with a likely recurring sum of circa £3 million from 2026 onwards.
“Recognises that this changes the current financial outlook and represents a material change in circumstances.”
Ms Brannan-McVey, who challenged Jim Logue to the leadership job this year, is not the only Labour councillor to contest the closures.
Labour councillor Ayesha Khan, councillor for Motherwell North, came out strongly against the plans, writing in a statement: "These closures must be looked at again.
"A period of pausing and full public consultations must take place.
"The voices of all residents affected by these closures must be heard. I stand by you, not against you on this and I will keep fighting, I promise."
Progressive Change NL is a group of eight councillors who formed a new political party in North Lanarkshire after quitting the SNP earlier this year.
Two of the Progressive Change NL councillors were reported to have been expelled by the SNP while the other six resigned.
They all left the SNP amid a row over sexual harassment claims made against former council leader Jordan Linden, which he denies, and formed what is the council's second largest opposition party.
The move caused controvery within the SNP, which said the councillors should instead have resigned so by-elections could be held.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here