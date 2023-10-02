It follows a decision take last week by the Policy and Strategy Committee to close a slew of swimming pools, libraries, leisure and sports facilities in a major cost cutting drive.

Included are sites named after famous Labour figures like the John Smith Pool in Airdrie and Keir Hardie Sports Centre in Holytown.

READ MORE: Full list of North Lanarkshire facilities earmarked to close

A spokesperson for the group said: "Progressive Change NL have submitted a formal notice calling for an emergency meeting of full council, to the NLC Chief Executive.

"The emergency meeting calls for further debate and presentation of information in relation to the closures of 39 leisure and community facilities across North Lanarkshire.

"Progressive Change NL calls upon all concerned councillors , of all political groups, to back this submitted motion.

"This motion seeks to widen the democratic process of discussion for all councillors and so support the thousands of concerned residents across North Lanarkshire."

In order to secure the full council meeting Progressive Change NL require 19 councillors to support the motion.

It is understood that 11 local councillors have given their support so far.

There has been outcry since the council committee last week voted through swingeing cuts to facilities in almost all North Lanarkshire towns.

This includes Coatbridge which has been earmarked by the Westminister government for a share of "forgotten towns" funding.

READ MORE: North Lanarkshire councillors vote to shut 39 leisure facilities

Local residents have launched petitions in a bid to stop the cuts while opposition councillors - and Labour councillors - have also come out against the plans.

It has also emerged that Labour councillors made a move to try to stop the meeting but a motion tabled by Labour councillor Heather Brannan-McVey for her party’s group meeting last week was deemed "not competant".

It read: “North Lanarkshire Labour Group recognises that in excess of £25 million addition windfall monies are set to come to North Lanarkshire from the Strathclyde Pension Fund realignment over the next two years, with a likely recurring sum of circa £3 million from 2026 onwards.

“Recognises that this changes the current financial outlook and represents a material change in circumstances.”

Ms Brannan-McVey, who challenged Jim Logue to the leadership job this year, is not the only Labour councillor to contest the closures.

Labour councillor Ayesha Khan, councillor for Motherwell North, came out strongly against the plans, writing in a statement: "These closures must be looked at again.

"A period of pausing and full public consultations must take place.

"The voices of all residents affected by these closures must be heard. I stand by you, not against you on this and I will keep fighting, I promise."

Progressive Change NL is a group of eight councillors who formed a new political party in North Lanarkshire after quitting the SNP earlier this year.

Two of the Progressive Change NL councillors were reported to have been expelled by the SNP while the other six resigned.

They all left the SNP amid a row over sexual harassment claims made against former council leader Jordan Linden, which he denies, and formed what is the council's second largest opposition party.

The move caused controvery within the SNP, which said the councillors should instead have resigned so by-elections could be held.