Boutique Scotch whisky blender Compass Box Whisky has lodged plans for a new distillery in the Highlands.
The London-based firm said the plans also include a visitor centre and blending centre at a site in Lochaber.
Planning documents state the distillery, if approved, will be built on the northern approach to Fort William at Lochybridge off the A82.
The application notes that the west of the site is located within a historic battlefield on the Inverlochy Castle Estate in an area designated for mixed-use development which includes business and tourism.
READ MORE: Food and drink: Four dram fine whisky bars
Compass Box Whisky was launched 20 years ago by American entrepreneur John Glaser who started off his career in the wine industry in Napa Valley and France.
He then got a job with Johnnie Walker and was sent from New York to Scotland for a ten-day trip visiting a number of distilleries and says he "fell in love with whisky" after sampling Talisker on the Isle of Skye.
He decided to go it alone and launch a blended whisky and started Compass Box from the kitchen of his West London home in 2000.
READ MORE: Distiller reveals 'extraordinary' 74-year-old malt
Mr Glaser was keen to move away from what he describes as “labels that look like they were designed in the time of Queen Victoria”.
He said: "In Scotland, a lot of people said, ‘hey, you know what, our national drink is not doing very well. We’ll take anybody, even an American who’s trying to create something different with a sincere, unique approach to Scotch whisky, and integrity in terms of quality."
Compass Box’s first release was Hedonism, which was named Scotch Grain winner at the World Whisky Awards in 2020 and 2021.
Plans for the new distillery and visitor centre will go before Highland Council on Wednesday.
Frazer Coupland, chief executive of Lochaber Chamber of Commerce, said he had met with the firm recently to discuss its plans.
"It's a great product and a great concept," he said.
"They want to tell the story of blending whisky. They want to start making their own spirit but they've been blending whisky for 20 years.
"As a visitor experience, it would be amazing as no one else is talking about that side of the industry."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here