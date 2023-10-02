The former Dornoch Hotel has been reopened as Dornoch Station under AJ Capital Partners’ Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts brand. The hotel dates back to 1902.

AJ Capital said: “Led by AJ Capital’s in-house interior design team and inspired by the Scottish Highlands, hunting cabins, and lodges around Loch Ness, the lobby houses existing wood panelling as the design aimed to restore and celebrate the original design features.

"A warm and comfortable spot, the bar features natural colours with green tiles celebrating the golf lawn, and Royal Dornoch Golf Club tartan adorns the walls surrounding a snooker table. Guests can leave behind golf balls representing their home courses to create an experience of pilgrimage for keen players around the world. The ever-evolving collection lines the moulding of the space”

It added: “Seaside themes can also be found across the hotel, with shell-shaped lighting installations and wood-carved lighthouse-shaped tables in the bedrooms. The rooms mirror cosy Highlands cottages, with custom wallpaper inspired by natural colours, fauna, and flora. Velvet lounge chairs are positioned by the windows encouraging guests to take in the scenic Dornoch Firth views.”

AJ Capital Partners has also reopened Slieve Donard, the first Marine & Lawn property in Northern Ireland. Slieve Donard is adjacent to Royal County Down Golf Club.

Other Marine & Lawn properties include the Rusacks St Andrews, Marine North Berwick, Marine Troon, and Adelphi Portrush in Northern Ireland, which has been under development.

Phillip Allen, president of Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts, said in August of Dornoch Station and Slieve Donard: “Our team has taken great care to refurbish these storied local gems and bring them to brand standards that meet the needs of the discerning traveller. We look forward to reintroducing Slieve Donard and Dornoch Station to travellers and offering a hospitality experience inspired by these world-class golf destinations.”