Mr Ramzan was chairman of United Wholesale Grocers, a Glasgow-based cash and carry business with three sites across Glasgow.

His nephew wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that it had been a difficult time for the family.

He said: "Thank you for all the messages and duas. The loss of our beloved uncle Mohammad Ramzan came as a shock.

Thank you for all the messages and duas. The loss of our beloved uncle Mohammad Ramzan came as a shock. It’s been a challenging time. He was a huge figure in our family. We will miss him. — Anas Sarwar (@AnasSarwar) October 1, 2023

"It’s been a challenging time. He was a huge figure in our family. We will miss him."

Mr Ramzan's body was flown back to Newlands, in the south side of Glasgow, before his funeral at Glasgow Central Mosque.

The Polmadie branch of United Wholesale was closed for three hours during the funeral and customers were thanked for their support.

First Minister Humza Yousaf said: "Said a sad farewell to Mohammad Ramzan today.

Said a sad farewell to Mohammad Ramzan today. He was a pillar of the Scottish Asian community & a very generous philanthropist who gave to many good causes at home & abroad.



My condolences to his wife, their children, his brother @ChMSarwar , nephew @AnasSarwar & family. pic.twitter.com/WXZRt47HVx — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) September 30, 2023

"He was a pillar of the Scottish Asian community and a very generous philanthropist who gave to many good causes at home and abroad.

"My condolences to his wife, their children, his brother, nephew and family."

Former First Minister Alex Salmond also joined the tributes. He said: "How sad to hear of the passing of Mohammad Ramzan, Chairman of United Wholesale Grocers Limited.

How sad to hear of the passing of Mohammad Ramzan, Chairman of United Wholesale Grocers Limited. He was an outstanding businessman and a proud Scot. My condolences go to his family and many friends. pic.twitter.com/qKwrxaBPu3 — Alex Salmond (@AlexSalmond) September 27, 2023

"He was an outstanding businessman and a proud Scot.

"My condolences go to his family and many friends."

Mr Ramzan founded United Wholesalers and was chairman at the time of his sudden death.

Tributes have also come from the business community, including from the Scottish Grocers’ Federation, whose chief executive, Pete Cheema, also described him as a "pillar" of the community.

Mr Cheema said: “I have known Mr Ramzan since I first moved to Scotland from Kent in March 1988 and it is with great sadness and regret that we have been informed of his passing.

"He was a pillar of our industry and a great support to everyone who knew him.

"Very few had his depth of experience of our trade, opening his first grocery store 1975 and building that into one of the leading wholesalers in the UK.

"He helped shape the wholesale and convenience sector in Scotland into what it is today.

"We are all deeply saddened by the loss, and our deepest condolences and thoughts go out to his wife, children and family."

John Kinney, managing director of buying group Unitas, said: “Mr Ramzan has been instrumental in the growth of United Wholesale Grocers.

"He will be sadly missed, and we would like to pass on our deepest condolences to the Ramzan family and all their colleagues."

Mr Ramzan, who was born in 1957, is survived by his wife, four children and nine grandchildren.

His brother, Mohammad Sarwar, was a prominent Scottish politician and served as 31st and 33rd Governor of Punjab, from 2013 to 2015 and from 2018 to 2022.

He was MP for Glasgow Central until 2010 when he was succeeded by his son, Anas.

Mr Sarwar was instrumental in securing the extradition back to the UK from Pakistan of the killers of schoolboy Kris Donald, who was tortured and murdered in the Pollokshields area of Glasgow.