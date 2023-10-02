The Scottish Government looks set to back away from controversial justice reforms which would have given more power over the courts to minsters.
Public Safety Minister Siobhian Brown said she would take forward amendments to the Regulation of Legal Services (Scotland) Bill to “address the concerns” raised by the legal profession and the judiciary.
The aim of the legislation, which is currently making its way through parliament, was to change how legal services are regulated in Scotland.
Currently, this is done by the Law Society of Scotland, the Faculty of Advocates and the Association of Construction Attorneys under the general supervision of the Lord President, the country’s most senior judge.
The Bill would empower ministers to review the regulatory performance of these bodies and allow new bodies to become regulators.
Ministers say the aim is “to provide a modern, forward-looking regulatory framework for Scotland that will best promote competition, innovation, and the public and consumer interest in an efficient, effective, and efficient legal sector”.
However, legal bodies have been unanimous in their opposition. The Senators of the College of Justice, representing Scotland’s 36 judges, described the proposal as dangerous and “a threat to the independence of the legal profession and the judiciary.”
The Law Society of Scotland said it was not aware of a similar power grab "in any other western democracy".
In a letter to Holyrood’s Equalities, Human Rights and Civil Justice Committee Ms Brown said the government would look to amend the Bill to address the concerns She said: “We are aware and have discussed with some stakeholders – including the senior judiciary – their concerns about certain provisions in the Bill relating to the role of Scottish ministers in the regulation of legal services which they consider could impinge upon the independence of the legal profession.
“I have considered carefully these concerns and therefore wanted to let the committee know in advance of it taking oral evidence, that it is my intention to bring forward amendments to the Bill at stage two intended to address the concerns in respect of the role placed on Scottish ministers within the Bill.”
Last month, First Minister Humza Yousaf said he “fundamentally disagrees” with the criticism, adding that they had come through a consultation and “people want to see the legal profession appropriately regulated”.
