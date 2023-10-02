King Charles is inviting anyone - or any organisation - celebrating turning 75 this year to have tea at Highgrove Gardens or Dumfries House.
To celebrate His Majesty King’s own 75th birthday, The Prince’s Foundation has today announced it will host celebratory events at both royal residences for organisations and individuals also turning 75 in 2023.
Online nominations for guests of the events open today, with people urged to put forward individuals who should be rewarded for doing good in their local communities, or who would benefit from the companionship that attending such an event would bring.
A spokesperson for The Prince’s Foundation said: “We wanted to do something special to mark the occasion of His Majesty The King’s 75th birthday.
"As part of our charity’s role is to serve its communities, we thought it would be fitting to invite a select number of people who are also turning 75 this year to our beautiful sites for a celebratory afternoon.”
Both events will take place on the afternoon of Monday, November 13, and will feature live music, afternoon tea, dancing and opportunities to socialise with others.
Inspired by The Prince’s Foundation’s health and wellbeing programme, which runs monthly tea dances at its Dumfries House headquarters for those at risk of loneliness and social isolation, the events aim to bring people together to celebrate the historic occasion in the beautiful surroundings of Dumfries House and Highgrove Gardens.
Nominations for both events open this week via tinyurl.com/PF75thParty and close at 5pm on Friday, October 13.
The event at Dumfries House will welcome those from Ayrshire and Arran, Dumfries and Galloway, and Glasgow and Clyde Valley, while the Highgrove celebration will invite guests from Gloucestershire, Wiltshire and Somerset.
