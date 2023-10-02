A 19-year-old who was a passenger in the car was injured in the crash and was taken by ambulance to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary.

The road was closed for around three hours while crash investigations took place.

Road Policing Constable Callum Kingstree said: “I’m appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time and saw what happened, or has dashcam footage, to get in touch.

“The Volkswagen was travelling with a blue BMW around the time of the crash and I’m keen to speak to anyone who saw the vehicles as we try to establish exactly what happened.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 3587 of 1 October, 2023.