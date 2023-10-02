The 30-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where he died on Monday (October 2).

His next of kin have been informed and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal, police said.

A 47-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident, said police. She is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

Read more: Teenager rushed to hospital after serious crash on A75

Police launched an appeal for information and witnesses in the hours following the disturbance.

At the time, Detective Sergeant Nick Gribben, of Drumchapel Police Station, said: "We are working to establish how this man came to be injured and I would urge anyone who may have seen or heard any disturbance in the area to come forward.

"We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area."

Anyone with information was asked to call 101, quoting reference 0016 of 30 September, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.