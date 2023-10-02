In Tuesday's Herald print edition and online, read the second part of our exclusive with former SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes.
In the second part of her first interview since being narrowly defeated by Humza Yousaf in the race to be SNP leader, Ms Forbes discusses historic failures on oil and gas, the Scottish Greens and the reaction to her faith as she ran to be First Minister.
Speaking to Kevin McKenna in the first part of the exclusive chat, the MSP for Skye, Badenoch & Lochaber expressed her view that Holyrood was failing regional communties, and weighed in on the decision to suspend Fergus Ewing from the SNP.
She said: "For centuries, people here have been denied democratic representation because they lived in an area where land ownership and political power were one and the same.
Read More: Kate Forbes says Holyrood is letting down the Highlands
"The situation in Mallaig is very different from that in Fort William. The needs of Dingwall and Glenfinnan are very different again.
"Policies are never black and white and I’m talking specifically about the Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs).
“The irony of that policy is that every fisherman I’ve spoken with cares more about sustainable fishing than most politicians and civil servants. They don’t just see it as a job. They see it as a multi-generational way of life. If there are no fish then their kids don’t have a future.
“And that’s why the language particularly used by fishermen around the island of Tiree was to equate HPMAs with education. If you ban fishing and I lose my job, then we have to leave and the school closes."
