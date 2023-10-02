A landmark hotel in Scotland's largest city has unveiled a major renovation that includes a new apartment offering.
The Radisson Blu Glasgow Argyle Street hotel has been "curating a new look" over the past eight months.
It hired Marie Soliman, founder of the Bergman Design House in London, as part of the large-scale investment in the hotel "to develop a design which reflects the luxurious offering of the hotel".
The hotel has increased its offering by creating a two to three bed apartment, complete with lounge and separate dining area, and new family rooms which offer a combination of double and bunk beds.
Hina Rubbani-Mills, hotel general manager, said: “It is a hugely exciting time for the team as we embark on this new chapter for Radisson Blu Glasgow.
"The result of the refurbished rooms is exactly what we set out to achieve; chic, worldly and welcoming, perfect for all types of travellers coming to visit us.
"What a pleasure to work alongside experienced teams like Bergman, and local legends Timorous Beasties on the design."
The manager added: “Over the last eight months we’ve poured our heart and soul into the redesign of the hotel, and we can’t wait to welcome visitors from near and far to make the most of our stunning spaces.
"Whether it’s a city break, business travel or a family staycation, our friendly team are ready and waiting to welcome you and ensure you have the best possible stay."
Ms Soliman said: “Radisson Blu Hotel Glasgow has not only become a cherished part of Glasgow's landscape but has also left an indelible mark on every guest fortunate enough to experience its unique blend of urban vitality.
"This is exactly what we envisioned with the new design – spaces and artwork which started conversations, took all the rugged beauty of Scotland, rain included, and transformed it into a truly desirable lifestyle hotel."
The team at Radisson Blu Glasgow approached Timorous Beasties to create a bespoke wallpaper for its boutique-style bedrooms, with the Glasgow-based company’s Matzu Tree design developed in 2021 being a departure from its signature hand-drawn approach to decoration.
