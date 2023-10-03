NFU Scotland has welcomed the publication of the Scottish Government’s Agriculture and Rural Communities (Scotland) Bill, which is expected to be adopted by summer 2024.

With the Bill now launched, NFU Scotland members will welcome Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs and Islands, Mairi Gougeon MSP to their Autumn Conference and Council Meeting in Dunfermline on Thursday October 26, where she will join a session on future agricultural policy in Scotland.

Responding to the publication of the Bill, Jonnie Hall, director of policy for NFU Scotland said: “We welcome the publication of the bill and what it will enable. It is vital that Scottish ministers have the necessary powers at their disposal to deliver a future support framework that works for farmers and crofters and works for Scotland.

“Our priority right now is ensuring that the powers the Bill creates are capable of delivering a new agriculture support framework which puts agricultural activity and food production at the heart of Scottish Government policy”.

Round-up

Bullocks at St Boswells yesterday averaged 287p/kg and sold to 312p/kg, while heifers averaged 299p/kg and sold to 332p/kg. Cast cows continued to meet with demand and averaged 196p/kg while selling to 263p/kg or £2,214/head.

Prime lambs dropped slightly on the week and averaged 249p/kg before peaking at £149/head for Blue Texels or 307p/kg for Beltexes. The best of the cast sheep were keenly sought and sold to £143 for a Texel ewe, while light ewes sold to £93 for North Country Cheviots.

Prime heifers at Carlisle yesterday rose 9p on the week to an average of 282p/kg and sold to 316p/kg, while beef-bred bullocks rose by 6p to an average of 271p/kg and a peak of 308p/kg, and young bulls were virtually unchanged on the week at 248p/kg.

Cast beef and dairy cows dropped slightly on the week to average 179p/kg and 134p/kg respectively, but prime lambs continued to meet strong demand and achieved an overall average of 266p/kg, representing a 6p rise on the week. Hill ewes saw the biggest rise on the week, jumping by 13p to achieve an average of £66/head and a peak of £91 for a Hill Cheviot.

Prime beef heifers at Lanark yesterday were virtually unchanged on the week at an average of 301p/kg and a top of 350p/kg for a Limousin.

Meanwhile, bullocks dropped marginally to an average of 289p/kg and a peak of 318p/kg. Cast beef and dairy cows held up well on the week to finish at an average of 189p/kg and 145p/kg respectively, while new season lambs continued to meet strong demand and rose 4p to an average of 251p/kg and a high of £160/head.

Better bred prime lambs at Ayr yesterday met with strong demand, although high numbers and plainer types led to an average of 245p/kg or £111/head (£118/head for 46kg+ lambs) and to a top price of £145 for Suffolks from Thorn or 287p/kg for Beltexes from Fowler.

Cast ewes peaked at £135/head for Texel crosses from Blairbowie, while tups from Nether Heiler sold to £102/head for Lleyns.