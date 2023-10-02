Conservative minister Andrew Bowie has denied that the government is sharing conspiracy theories about the implementation of 15-minute cities.
The comments from the West Aberdeenshire MP came after Mark Harper the UK Government's Transport Secretary announced he would crack down on what he called a “sinister” urban planning concept.
The theory behind 15-minute cities is that necessary amenities, like work, shopping, education, healthcare, and leisure are all within walking distance of a person's house.
However, there is a view among some libertarian and right-wing commentators that it is ultimately a plot to stop people from leaving their neighbourhood, and will ultimately leave people divided into disparate districts.
READ MORE: What are 15 minute cities and why are they part of the Culture Wars?
In his speech to the Tory party conference, Mr Harper said he was “calling time on the misuse of so-called 15-minute cities.”
"There's nothing wrong with making sure people can walk or cycle to the shops or school, that's traditional town planning.”
He added: “But what is different, what is sinister and what we shouldn't tolerate is the idea that local councils can decide how often you go to the shops, and that they ration who uses the road and when, and they police it all with CCTV.”
In an interview with the BBC’s PM, Mr Bowie was repeatedly asked to name any council trying to decide how often people could go to the shops.
He was unable to do so.
He said: “There are proposals out there for 15-minute communities, 15-minute cities, and I think people are worried that this is an infringement on their liberties, on their freedoms, on their ability to choose where they go to access services, to access what they need, be that shops, etc, and all the rest of it.
“And we do not want local authorities dictating to people that they must choose to have access to services within 15 minutes of their house, or however often they might need to access those services. That's what Mark Harper was saying today.”
When it was pointed out that nobody was proposing that, so why make the argument, Mr Bowie said people were “concerned their liberties are going to be infringed.”
READ MORE: Chancellor's benefits crackdown 'dehumanises' those struggling
When it was put to him that was because the government was sharing conspiracy theories, he replied: “Absolute nonsense.”
Mr Bowie added: “I mean, these are proposals we're seeing from local authorities up and down the country to create 15-minute neighbourhoods and communities and whilst we support the access of services at a very local level, easily accessible by as many people as possible in their local area, what we don't want it local authorities moving down the route, which could happen, of them dictating to people where they must access services."
“That is what Mark Harper was saying today," he added. "And that is what we're acting against. And I think it's important if people are concerned about these things, that we address those concerns. And that's what we did.”
He said this was “coming up in discussions on doorsteps up and down the country” and “coming up in discussions on forums online.”
“And if people are concerned about it, we need to address those concerns. And that's what Mark Harper said we're doing today.”
Responding to the Transport Secretary's speech, Labour's Chris Bryant said Mr Harper was "at the saner end of the Tory party yet he comes up with this patent nonsense."
"Straw men everywhere," he added.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here