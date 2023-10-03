The company behind a proposed major housing development near Edinburgh has launched a consultation to gather stakeholders’ views on its latest plans.
Crosswind Developments said it “aims to deliver a carbon net zero development comprising highly efficient and environmentally friendly homes in a sustainable, 20-minute, car-lite neighbourhood”.
It added that its proposed Elements Edinburgh development would “see the regeneration of a 65-acre brownfield site near Edinburgh Airport”.
Crosswind said it would use a public event on Wednesday this week at The Gyle shopping centre to “canvass views on the creation of a new community featuring inclusive housing for a range of needs and incomes, a new primary school, flexible places to work, facilities and services to meet daily needs, and generous green spaces that are well connected to the city and beyond by active travel and public transport”.
It added: “Responses to the consultation will also be encouraged through the Elements Edinburgh website, or by post, by Wednesday 11 October before a second public event, to discuss feedback and invite further comments, is held at The Gyle on Wednesday 25 October.”
Crosswind announced last month that following changes to the planning landscape - including the adoption of National Planning Framework 4 and the emergence of City of Edinburgh Council’s city plan - it had been “working closely with the council to help unlock this strategically important west Edinburgh site”.
It noted this had resulted in the submission of a new proposal of application notice to the council in respect of its Elements Edinburgh site.
John Watson, chief executive of Crosswind Developments, said: “It is right that people are given every opportunity to share ideas, offer solutions and express views on how their city should develop. That is why we are launching this public consultation, to understand the breadth of opinion from stakeholders across Edinburgh and beyond.
“As part of our ongoing commitment to excellence, and because planning frameworks have changed in recent times, we will use the feedback we receive during this consultation to inform a new master plan for the site, one which adheres to our four core development principles of sustainability, connectivity, enhanced biodiversity, and inclusivity.”
He added: “We will continue to work closely with the council to create a plan that meets everyone’s needs, as we work collaboratively with our neighbours in the west of Edinburgh to ensure a coordinated urban expansion that delivers real benefits to the city and to Scotland as a whole.”
