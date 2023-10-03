It involves the demolition of a 1970s former store that housed Next and office building to make way for the £100 million hotel development.

The developer noted the reports recognise that within the proposals there is an opportunity to "preserve the special character and appearance of the conservation area" and "an opportunity for conservation gain".

The proposals have been through public consultation and discussions with the council’s planners.

The plans will see the first Ruby Hotel established in Edinburgh and represent a major investment in one of Scotland’s most iconic thoroughfares, Princes Street.

The 1970s block in the centre of the picture would demolished under the plan (Image: Hunter REIM/Ruby Hotels/3D Reid)

The hotel proposals will also preserve some of the retail space "as well as creating a must visit destination in the centre of the nation’s capital".

The developer said it is the "largest single investment in Princes Street since the Johnnie Walker Experience opened in September 2021". The hotel is expected to open in 2026, if approved.

Julian Mors, group director of Ruby Hotels, said: "We warmly welcome these recommendations and want to place on record our appreciation for the active engagement we’ve had from city planners and stakeholders throughout Edinburgh.

"Edinburgh is one of the most vibrant tourism destinations in Europe and Ruby Hotels looks forward to creating a must visit destination for residents and visitors in the heart of the city."

The development process has been led by one of the UK’s leading independent property management companies, Hunter REIM. Andrew Moffat, managing director of Hunter REIM said: "This has been one of the most complex planning applications on Princes Street for many years.

"We’ve worked very hard to ensure that the preservation and enhancement of the city centre has been at the heart of the development process, and we’re delighted to see that recognised by the head of planning. It’s a more challenging marketplace than when we first brought the proposals forward, but we’re still confident that this can help regenerate both Princes Street and the wider city centre area.

"We look forward to making it happen if the project gets the support of the elected members."