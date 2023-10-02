He chaired many Scottish businesses over the decades, including carpet manufacturer Stoddard International, cloud computing company Iomart, and Glasgow-based plant and tool hire group GAP. He sat on the boards of ScottishPower and Standard Life as a non-executive director.

Mr Kuenssberg, a former chair of Glasgow School of Art, chaired the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

The Royal Conservatoire said in a statement: “We’re so incredibly sad to hear of the death of our former chair Nick Kuenssberg. Nick was the most passionate advocate for and supporter of the RCS community, as well as a welcome and regular presence around our campus.

“Nick believed wholeheartedly in the power of the arts to transform individual lives and communities and was a proud Glaswegian. We’ll miss him terribly and our love and thoughts are with Sally and his family.”