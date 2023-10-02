Nick Kuenssberg, one of Scotland’s best-known business figures, has died at the age of 80.
Business angel and mentor Mr Kuenssberg, the father of BBC journalist and presenter Laura Kuenssberg, led textiles giant Dawson International in the 1990s when the then stock market listed group owned Pringle.
He chaired many Scottish businesses over the decades, including carpet manufacturer Stoddard International, cloud computing company Iomart, and Glasgow-based plant and tool hire group GAP. He sat on the boards of ScottishPower and Standard Life as a non-executive director.
Mr Kuenssberg, a former chair of Glasgow School of Art, chaired the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.
The Royal Conservatoire said in a statement: “We’re so incredibly sad to hear of the death of our former chair Nick Kuenssberg. Nick was the most passionate advocate for and supporter of the RCS community, as well as a welcome and regular presence around our campus.
“Nick believed wholeheartedly in the power of the arts to transform individual lives and communities and was a proud Glaswegian. We’ll miss him terribly and our love and thoughts are with Sally and his family.”
