A famous Scottish golf hotel and spa has been sold.
The lease for Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa near Dundee has changed hands.
Darina Kerr, partner in real estate team at international law firm CMS, confirmed the move.
She said: "Delighted that CMS Scotland have just completed the sale of Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa on behalf of Mineflow Investments Limited, working with Tim Meakes at Colliers, who also advised the seller.
"The hotel is held under a 125-year head lease from Angus Council, who approved the lease transfer to Carnoustie Golf Links Properties Limited."
Ms Kerr added: "The new owner is an SPV linked to Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee, operator of the adjacent Open Championship golf courses.
"The hotel will continue to be managed by Bespoke Hotels."
Angus Council said transfer is "an initial phase of the future plans to redevelop the hotel" which is connected to a push to secure the course’s place as a key fixture on The Open schedule.
The hotel said it offers "extensive facilities including 96 luxury en suite bedrooms including 10 suites with amazing views over the championship course".
The challenging course was set out by Old Tom Morris and extended at a later stage by James Braid.
