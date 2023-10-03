Food prices have fallen on the previous month for the first time in more than two years, bringing grocery inflation down to single digits, according to latest figures.
Food inflation decelerated to 9.9% in September, a significant drop from 11.5% in August, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC)-NielsenIQ Shop Price Index, its lowest point since August last year.
The BRC said “fierce” competition between retailers, helped by easing cost pressures, was behind the fall.
Consumers who bought dairy, margarine, fish and vegetables – all typically own-brand lines – would have seen lower prices than in August, with households also benefiting from cheaper school uniforms and other classroom essentials.
Fresh food prices are now 9.6% higher than a year ago, down from 11.6% last month, and its lowest rate since last July.
Overall shop price annual inflation slowed further to 6.2%, down from August’s 6.9% and its lowest rate since September last year.
READ MORE: Increase in food prices blamed for poor diet
BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “We expect shop price inflation to continue to fall over the rest of the year. However there are still many risks to this trend – high interest rates, climbing oil prices, global shortages of sugar, as well as the supply chain disruption from the war in Ukraine.
“Retailers will continue to do all they can to support their customers and bring prices down, especially as households face being squeezed by higher energy and mortgage bills.”
Mike Watkins, head of retailer and business insight at NielsenIQ, said: “With further price cuts by supermarkets in recent weeks, food inflation continues to slow, which is good news.
READ MORE: Half a million people are in 'very deep poverty' in Scotland
“However there continues to be pressure on budgets with over half of households still feeling that they are significantly impacted by the continued increases in cost of living.
“So, it will be important for retail sales to keep momentum, which means we can expect more price cuts and increased promotional activity across all retail channels.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here