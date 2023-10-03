Built in 1900 with Victorian sandstone, the school on Napiershall Street closed in the 1980s and was most recently operated as offices, called the Napiershall Street Centre.

Glasgow-based developers Kelvin Properties, which bought the disused site from City Property, said the restoration will bring period features "back to life" including the central atrium and staircase. ​

It received full detailed planning consent earlier this year for the project, which includes plans for a new-build development of an extra 25 apartments on the same site.

The new building will feature a rooftop residents community garden designed for "dining, wellness, and leisure".

With building work now under way, the developer aims to complete the project by early 2025.

Sales of 49 one, two, and three bedroom apartments are set to launch in Spring 2024.

Andrew Duncan, land director at Kelvin Properties, said: “This development is central to our mission to invest and build in Glasgow, turning former buildings on brownfield sites in and around the city centre into thriving residential communities where it’s viable to do so.

“The retention and sensitive restoration of the school building are integral to our plans which were unanimously approved by Glasgow City Council and received tremendous feedback at the planning committee.

“While the former school is not a listed building, we feel strongly that retaining this excellent, structurally sound, building, is the right thing to do.

"We are restoring many of the old school’s features which made this building so special, while developing new high quality outdoor spaces, including the rooftop garden that will be key to fostering a thriving community within the development.

“Given the shortage of supply in Glasgow’s West End, we expect there to be significant demand when sales launch early next year.”

The development has been designed by architects Haus Collective with sustainability in mind, with features including bike storage and EV charging stations to "encourage more green modes of transport".

A large green lawn with an area for planting, rainwater gardens, swift bricks, and flowering plants will also "promote biodiversity", developers say.

Alongside the rooftop residents’ garden, two children’s play areas will aim to further promote community within the development.

Previously, HAUS Collective director Murray Henderson described the preservation of the Victorian building as the "gold standard" for future applications.

