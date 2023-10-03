ONE of Scotland’s biggest Scotch whisky distillers is to establish production on Islay for the first time.
Chivas Brothers, which makes Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, and The Glenlivet, has unveiled plans to build a distillery at Gartbreck Farm, west of Bowmore at Saltan Point on the shore of Loch Indaal.
The new distillery, which will offer views across the loch to Bruichladdich and Port Charlotte, will focus on producing Islay single malt, “celebrating the region’s distinctly smoky and peated profile”.
Chivas said the whisky made at the new distillery will round off its offering of single malt and blended Scotch whiskies.
And it declared that its purchase of land for the distillery underlines its commitment to become “part of the fabric of Islay as it has been for decades through Speyside and the surrounds”.
Jean-Etienne Gourgues, chairman and chief executive of Chivas, said: “This is an important new chapter in the Chivas Brothers story. The introduction of an Islay whisky completes our comprehensive and award-winning Scotch portfolio.
“As a business built on hundreds of years of heritage, it also gives us the opportunity to do something we rarely do, which is to start from scratch.
“Here on Islay, we can create a blueprint for carbon neutral distilling and continue to usher in this era of sustainable Scotch. We are committed to Scotch, to the Islay community and the landscape that makes it the perfect place to continue our vision to shape the future of whisky.”
Chivas, which is owned by French drinks giant Pernod Ricard, said full plans for the site will be “revealed in due course”. But it did commit to the new Islay distillery to being “carbon neutral in distillation from inception”.
The company has a target to become carbon neutral in distillation across all of its sites by the end of 2026.
