On Tuesday, at a hearing in Dundee Sheriff Court, sheriff Alistair Carmichael deferred sentence to November 16.

Solicitor Theo Findlay had said that O’Brien, who was not present at the hearing, was working offshore and would not be back in Scotland until later in the month.

Court papers have detailed how the pair repeatedly made racist remarks about Mr Yousaf and also made prejudiced comments about religion in the city’s Seagate.

Following this, they directed verbal abuse towards local SNP MSP Shona Robison, who is now Deputy First Minister, and MP Chris Law at the party’s parliamentary office on Old Glamis Road on the same day.

The court papers said O’Brien also repeatedly phoned the Dundee SNP parliamentary office and made offensive remarks the previous day, on February 24.

Nominations for the SNP leadership contest closed that day, and Mr Yousaf was one of three candidates.