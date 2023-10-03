The airline, which serves 128 countries, with 291 international destinations and 363 cargo destinations, named Newcastle as a second new UK route.

The airline's investor presentation said the national flag carrier of Turkey surpassed its 2019 capacity level by 24% in August 2023.

The airline also named Newcastle as part of its Europe expansion (Image: Turkish Airlines)

Turkish Airlines said future routes also include, in the US, Detroit, Denver and Orlando, and, in Europe, Bergen, Katowice and Nantes.

It is unclear at this stage which routes would be linked with Glasgow in the arrangement.

It comes after the success of its Edinburgh connection, which was Scotland's first direct service to Istanbul when it launched in 2012.

Turkish Airlines said: "During the pandemic, we continued to invest in our fleet and workforce while preserving our unit cost advantage.

"Doing so, allowed us to capitalize on surging passenger demand and capture significant market share profitably."

A Glasgow Airport spokesperson: “We speak regularly with airlines about bringing more routes and services to Glasgow.”

Work begins to transform historic Glasgow school into 49 homes with roof garden

Work has begun to transform an historic Victorian school building in Glasgow into almost 50 new homes, including a new development with a rooftop community garden.

Developers say they will restore the former Napiershall Street School in the West End "sensitively" into 49 new apartments, adding a new storey for four luxury penthouses with private terraces. Built in 1900 with Victorian sandstone, the school on Napiershall Street closed in the 1980s and was most recently operated as offices, called the Napiershall Street Centre.

Chivas Brothers reveals plans to build distillery on Islay

One of Scotland’s biggest Scotch whisky distillers is to establish production on Islay for the first time.

Chivas Brothers, which makes Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, and The Glenlivet, has unveiled plans to build a distillery at Gartbreck Farm, west of Bowmore at Saltan Point on the shore of Loch Indaal. The new distillery, which will offer views across the loch to Bruichladdich and Port Charlotte, will focus on producing Islay single malt, “celebrating the region’s distinctly smoky and peated profile”.