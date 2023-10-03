A low-budget film shot in Edinburgh in Mixtec-language is competing in the official selection at one of the most renowned gatherings for contemporary cinema in Latin America.
Scottish & Mexican sci-fi drama Itu Ninu will compete in the Official Selection of the Morelia International Film Festival in Mexico later this month.
The head of the jury for the Official Selection for this year’s festival is celebrated Mexican cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, a three-time Academy Awards nominee for his work on Brokeback Mountain, Martin Scorsese's Silence and The Irishman.
The festival will also be opened by The Lord Of The Rings actor Viggo Mortensen.
Itu Ninu was shot with support of a Small Grant by the Royal Society of Edinburgh and finished with a Grant by the Diversity and Inclusion Fund of Edinburgh Culture.
READ MORE: Game of Thrones star to feature in film shot entirely on Lewis
The director, Itandehui Jansen, is a Mexican filmmaker based in Edinburgh and currently leads the MA Film at Screen Academy Scotland.
Armando Bautista García, who produced, wrote and starred in the film, is also based in Edinburgh, as is colourist Stephen Horne. Sound designer William Aikman is based in Glasgow.
Itu Ninu tells the story of two climate migrants in a highly controlled smart city in the year 2084 under constant surveillance who try to connect with each other by writing old-fashioned letters.
The film delves into the impact of climate change and environmental breakdown on Indigenous Peoples.
To ensure a sustainable approach to filming, the production crew adopted artisanal techniques, employed minimal crew, reducing travel and relying on natural light.
The team tracked its carbon footprint utilizing the ALBERT carbon calculator tools and sourced props and costumes from charity shops to minimize unnecessary consumption and waste.
At least 50 per cent of the film’s dialogue is spoken in Mixtec - a broad term for a dialect cluster of over 50 closely related language varieties spoken in the region of Mexico sometimes known as “La Mixteca” in the state of Oaxaca.
About the film, director Itandehui Jansen said: “This film originated from a very personal preoccupation. The neighborhood we live in, in coastal Scotland, might be flooded within the next 30 years due to climate change. This made me feel a certain urgency to make a film that addresses climate change.
“Additionally, the screenwriter and producer’s native language Mixtec is endangered due to a rapid decline in speakers. Through the film we wanted to express this profound sense of loss with regards to both the natural environment and Indigenous People’s cultural heritage.
“Within the narrative, two characters exchange of letters, delving into the profound reasons that forced them to leave their ancestral communities due to devastating droughts. Their reflective correspondence is presented through evocative voice-overs spoken in the Indigenous language Mixtec. I was inspired by narrative techniques employed by masters like Jean-Luc Godard in "Two or Three Things I Know About Her" (1967) or Mark Cousins in "Stockholm, My Love" (2016).
“We shot on location in Edinburgh, harnessing the beauty of natural light. Embracing a minimalistic, artisanal, and sustainable approach, the aesthetics of the film organically emerged.
“The film's protagonist, Ángel, assumes the role of a seed trader, embodying specialized knowledge about the intricate world of plants and their life cycles. This thematic thread intertwines with recurring visuals of mesmerizing extreme close-ups and lush greenery.
“This film invites audiences to re-evaluate our relationship with the world we inhabit. It prompts contemplation of the intricate connections between humanity, nature, and the urgent need for sustainable coexistence.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here