Scotland’s environmental regulator is appealing for information from members of the public following a day of action investigating potentially illegal activity at a location linked to waste vehicles in North Lanarkshire.
Around 16 officers from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) were joined by officers from North Lanarkshire Council and Police Scotland to gather information on the range of businesses operating in the area, the size and scale of operations, the number of vehicles present and the risk of harm to the environment.
The location in question, which SEPA is not identifying due to its ongoing investigation, has expanded significantly without the appropriate environmental and planning permissions, and there are concerns around waste criminality.
As part of its ongoing commitment to tackle environmental crime and as an environment protection agency ready to tackle the challenges of the 21st Century, SEPA has a dedicated intelligence and enforcement function supporting geographic teams in investigating waste crime.
Calum McGregor, Unit Manager in SEPA’s Environmental Crime Team, said: “We are warning criminals - your activities are firmly in the spotlight and compliance with Scotland’s environmental laws is non-negotiable.
READ MORE: Scottish Government slash funding for environment agency
“In Scotland, businesses committed to doing the right thing by our environment will find a regulator that supports innovation and excellence. For those who do the wrong thing you’ll find a regulator that won’t hesitate to act.
“We know that unauthorised end of life vehicle (ELV) sites can be linked to other criminality, which is why days of action such as this are so important to tackling waste criminality on a national level.
“Working with partners such as Police Scotland and local authorities – as well as Scotland’s Serious Organised Crime Task Force, the Joint Unit for Waste Crime, and cross border agencies - means that SEPA can make it harder for criminals to get a foot in legitimate waste businesses, and where these sites have appeared it will become easier to require those responsible to clean them up.
“I’d encourage anyone who thinks they may have information about waste crime in Scotland to get in touch with SEPA. Our officers cannot be everywhere, and the public are often our eyes and ears across the country.
“While this day of action was targeted at end-of-life vehicles, please do share any concerns you may have about waste crime of any type. Other suspicious activity can include approaches to bury waste on land, increases in lorries moving on and off sites (especially at night) as well as sudden increases in waste amounts, odours and flies.”
Members of the public who believe they may have information about waste crime in the area, including individuals or companies buying scrap cars without providing the appropriate paperwork (such as a Certificate of Destruction), dumping of tyres or unusual activity at sites are encouraged to contact SEPA.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here