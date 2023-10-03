The price of an annual, individual membership is £28 while £44 also permits the entry of a guest and a family pass is priced £50.

Glasgow is one of few cities in the world where entry to the majority of its museums and galleries is free.

However, the parlous state of local authority finances could lead to a re-think under possible plans by the city council.

Iterviewed by The Herald last month Ricky Bell, depute leader of Glasgow City Council, warned of worse times to come and said the local authority could not continue to "salami-slice" services.

He said he did not believe Glaswegians face entry fees but said a charging policy was "something we need to consider."

The council has already agreed to introduce a £3 entrance charge for the Kibble Palace in the Botanic Gardens.

Councillor Bell said Glasgow was the only city that contributes significantly to the country's cultural offering but receives no Scottish government funding.

He said: "Edinburgh are funded by the Scottish Government for their cultural assets, Dundee have just got significant funding for the V&A which is great for Dundee but why not Glasgow?

"In an ideal world, we wouldn't charge for any of them but we are not in an ideal world and we have to make difficult decisions."

A message on Glasgow Life's website states that "membership will help protect thousands of years of history" and one of the finest art collections in Europe.

The charge also entitles museum-goers to discounts in museum cafes and shops and entry to all exhibitions run by Glasgow Life but not visiting shows.

Iain McPhie, Head of Development at Glasgow Life said: “Glasgow Life Museums memberships are a brilliant way of supporting our work across the year and helping our charity care for Glasgow’s collections.

"Museums have always relied on public support and the membership options offer people who love Glasgow Life Museums a tangible way of supporting them every day.



"There are also exclusive benefits for members that will maintain and deepen the links between them and Glasgow Life Museums.“

It comes as North Lanarkshire Council announced today that a controversial decision to close 39 community facilities will not go ahead.

In a move that caused outrage last week - and pushback from Labour councillors against their own Labour-run council - a committee voted to shut swimming pools, libraries, community centres and sports facilities.

Now, the council's Labour group has announced a sudden u-turn on the decision.

Humza Yousaf described the move as "cynical politics" of the "absolute worst" kind linking it to Thursday's Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election.