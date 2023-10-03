The move comes after graffiti become a talking point in the city as the Gallery of Modern Art hosted a much-lauded Banksy exhibition.

Councillors hope the legal walls will give an outlet to street artists and cut the level of graffiti around the city that needs to be cleaned by the council's removal service.

A spokesperson said any sectarian, homophobic, offensive, racist and explicit graffiti will be taken out.

Councillor Ruairi Kelly, City Convener for Neighbourhood Services and Assets, believes the introduction of legal graffiti walls has the potential to support local artists and improvement the environment.

Mr Kelly said: “Glasgow has a well-established reputation for street art and it’s a culture that frequently adds colour and vibrancy to our public spaces.

“Graffiti art versus vandalism is a subjective debate but it remains the case that offensive, bigoted graffiti will not be tolerated.

"We will be monitoring closely the impact of the pilot, including how this influences the number of complaints we receive in relation to graffiti.

“But with the pilot we are hoping to tap into the creativity of street artists in a way that enhances and improves our city’s environment. If the pilot is successful, it could see street artists making an important contribution to communities throughout the city.”

Two community organisations have already approached the council about the possibility of being involved in the two trial walls – one at Custom House Quay by the Clyde Walkway and at Concert Square Car Park – but details have yet to be confirmed.

Glasgow has also played host to a successful mural trail and it is hoped that a managed approach to street art can help revitalise urban spaces and create visually appealing areas for residents and visitors.

Glasgow Life, community art groups Colourways and SWG3 and the council are forming a working group to run the pilot scheme.

During the pilot, the lead organisation will be responsible for maintaining the space they have been allocated and will make decisions in relation to the art on display.

It will also have a responsibility to report any graffiti outwith the designated space.

The scheme will be presented at the Environment and Liveable Neighbourhoods City Policy Committee today.