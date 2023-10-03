The second largest city in Sicily sits under Mount Etna and looks out to the Ionian Sea.

The airline and holiday company is also introducing a new route from the Scottish capital to Burgas in Bulgaria from the start of May 2025, flying on Thursday and Monday.

It comes after the company earlier announced a raft of new routes and flights from Edinburgh in a significant expansion at the airport.

Catania sits at the base of Mount Etna (Image: Getty Images)

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said it had “responded to continued strong demand from holidaymakers in Scotland”.

This growth includes four new routes including Malta, Rome, Chambery and Prague, extra summer and winter capacity, and an additional aircraft coming into operation for next summer.

The firm, which says it is the UK’s largest tour operator and third largest airline, has added a seventh aircraft based at Edinburgh Airport, has now launched two further new routes.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said earlier the company had committed to a "significant investment" at Edinburgh Airport, adding: "As a result, we are giving holidaymakers in the region even more choice to get away on our award-winning package holidays and flights whether that is in the summer or the winter."