MBN specialises in placing candidates in data engineering, data science and analytics roles across a variety of sectors from finance to energy. As part of its growth strategy the business will focus on expanding into artificial intelligence and machine learning.

“MBN Solutions has spent the last 16 years positioning itself as a leader in placing top talent across data and tech roles, which have become ever more fundamental for all firms given a digital-first approach to business," Mr Young said.

“The funding from UKSE marks an important milestone in our history as we build on our strong foundation to expand operations and our team. Our ambition to create 20 new roles in the next two years underlines the direction that we see MBN Solutions taking, and we’re proud to continue supporting the next generation of tech-workers and decision makers.”

The company plans to hire both in Glasgow and across the UK, with new staff given the choice of whether to work remotely.

Its dedicated MBN Data Academy programme has helped place more than 300 master’s programme students into summer internship programmes. In partnership with universities, the initiative ensures that students are taught skills that are relevant to industry, as well as helping sector professionals understand what academia requires of students.

Terry Quinn, regional executive at UKSE, said: “MBN Solutions is a prime example of a Scottish business that continues to go from strength to strength. Michael and his team’s positive can-do attitude has earned them a fantastic 16 years in business, and I look forward to learning how the UKSE funding kickstarts their new chapter.”