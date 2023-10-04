The union responded to an interview with Mr McColl in The Herald where he accused current management of “spewing out misinformation” and blaming issues that arose while the yard was in private ownership for delays in construction.

McColl, the former owner of Ferguson Marine Engineering Ltd (FMEL), spoke following new estimates which showed that the cost of the vessels could reach £400m.

This sum, which does not include the millions pumped into nationalised Ferguson Marine to keep it operating, amounts to over four times the £97m contract cost for the two lifeline ferries still awaiting delivery in the Inverclyde shipyard.

Ferguson Marine chief executive David Tydeman indicated that it will cost an extra £240 million to build Glen Sannox and Glen Rosa on top of the £83.25m spent and £45m loaned before nationalisation.

Ministers are due to carry out due diligence over the extra costs of the ferries since the last update in June with estimates suggesting it is to rise by up to £40m in just three months.

Mr Tydeman blamed half of the large increase on issues that arose pre-nationalisation in 2019, due to an "unconventional build strategy, embedding significant design challenges, gaps and errors". He also said decisions made in the first year following nationalisation and before he took the helm of Ferguson Marine, were partly to blame.

Following the statement, Mr McColl, hit out at what he described as "misinformation", stating that he had never spoken to Mr Tydeman about the reasons for soaring costs and delays. He also challenged him to a public discussion.

Louise Gilmour, GMB Scotland secretary, said: “Jim McColl needs to take a breath and enjoy a moment’s silence.

“He is not entirely to blame for what happened at Fergusons but he is in no way blameless. There is plenty of blame to go around.

“He might have convinced himself the mistakes were not his but is only kidding himself.

“The only people who cannot be blamed are the workers who have been caught in the middle of the finger-pointing for years and the current management working to put things right.

“After all that has been said, we know the mistakes that were made and anyone who has been paying attention knows who made them.

“We need to stop looking backwards and start looking forward, finish these ferries and launch a new era for this yard.

“That is what the workers want and that is what they deserve.”

In response, Mr McColl told The Herald he would always speak against any "misinformation" over who was to blame for the issues, but did accept some of the blame.

"I was investor in the yard and what I do object to is wild statements that are unsupportable being made about the allegation of the costs," he said. "I don't say the previous regime were blameless. Sure, there would be mistakes made but they would be insignificant compared to additional costs that are coming through here. We are responsible for some but not more.

"When comments are made about the workforce and the management that were there prior to the yard being taken over, I will defend them to the hilt.

"There is no furious campaign. I am in defence of misinformation and bland statements being made that are laying unsubstantiated blame on the previous management and workforce. He said he wanted to arrange a meeting with Ms Gilmour to explain why he is doing what he is doing and "where the real truth lies".

"The trouble is the people making the statements haven't a clue about anything that went on. They are reacting to propaganda from CMAL [government-owned ferry owning and procurement agency Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd] and the government.

"Some of the blame will be laid with FMEL but the bulk of it lies elsewhere and I believe that is CMAL and the government."

The two lifeline ferries for Scottish Government-owned CalMac were ordered in 2015 when Ferguson Marine was owned by Mr McColl, a then pro-independence businessman who rescued the Inverclyde shipyard firm from administration a year earlier.

Ferguson Marine entered administration in August 2019 amidst delivery delays and escalating costs, with Mr McColl blaming overruns of an estimated £60m on late design changes. CMAL blamed the yard for the issues.

By then Ferguson Marine had received £83.25m in milestone payments from CMAL and £45 million in loan payments from the Scottish Government - yet the vessels were largely incomplete.

Concerns have recently been raised that regulatory clearances for the two ferries were not made in good time - after it emerged they failed to comply with safety rules that are seven years old. Safety clearances for Glen Sannox and Glen Rosa were rejected on June 1.

Among the issues to be resolved are the installation of evacuation routes on Glen Sannox and Glen Rosa. According to the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA), which is responsible for implementing British and international maritime law and safety policy, Ferguson Marine them regarding the escape routes on April 11, 2023 and the plan was rejected sparking a redesign.

Neither CMAL or Ferguson Marine would comment on Mr McColl's remarks.