It comes after the West of Orkney Windfarm secured the development rights to an area of seabed from Crown Estate Scotland in the ScotWind leasing process to bring forward an offshore windfarm 30km west of the Orkney mainland and 25km north of the Sutherland coast.

The project will have up to 125 turbines on fixed foundations, an expected capacity of around two gigawatts and aims to deliver first power in 2029.

It is being developed by a joint venture comprising Corio Generation, TotalEnergies and Renewable Infrastructure Development Group.

The West of Orkney Windfarm is the first ScotWind project to have applied for consent, having achieved this milestone only 20 months after being awarded the site.

Jack Farnham, development manager, said: "Our vision is to develop a world-leading offshore windfarm that will spearhead the decarbonization of the Scottish economy and play a pivotal role in fostering growth, empowerment and prosperity for local communities.

“Any project which intends to power around two million homes cannot be undertaken in isolation from the communities in which it will operate. Over the last two years we’ve organised 33 public events, reaching over 2,400 residents across Caithness, Sutherland and Orkney."

He said the events "served as a platform for the community to actively participate and engage with the project’s design ... that resonates with local needs and aspirations."

Mr Farnham continued: “This application outlines our commitment to safeguard marine habitats, protect wildlife, and minimise any potential disturbances to the local ecosystem. It includes a biodiversity enhancement plan, setting out how the West of Orkney Windfarm will positively interact, over the long term, with the environment of the area in which we operate.

"Moreover, it highlights our proactive approach to engaging with local communities to foster sustainable development and create a positive legacy across generations."

The submission includes applications for consent under the Electricity Act 1989 and marine licence applications under the Marine (Scotland) Act 2010. Accompanying consent applications is an extensive suite of assessments based on survey data collected over two and a half years.

The application’s environmental impact assessment report has been managed through Xodus Group’s Stromness office and draws on "the collective expertise and passion of 30 specialist subcontractors who have been instrumental in conducting extensive and thorough assessments of the environmental impact and proposing measures to avoid, reduce, monitor and manage potential challenges, where necessary".