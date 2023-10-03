In a statement released by the local Labour group - rather than the council, which is in pre-election mode - leader Jim Logue placed the blame for the council's stretched coffers at the SNP government's feet.

It was a day of political finger pointing, culminating in SNP councillors lodging a no confidence motion in Mr Logue, calling for him to step down.

They claim the Labour group leader refused to engage with the public or fellow councillors from across all parties before moving to close 39 different sports and leisure centres.

SNP Group Leader Tracy Carragher said: "Councillor Logue’s time is up.

"He has lost all credibility and authority to lead.

"While we welcome his change of heart, forcing through these decisions at the Policy & Strategy committee, where only the most loyal Labour and Tory councillors to him personally sit amongst their number, rather than at full council where a decision of this scale should be taken, shows once and for all that he has no regard whatsoever for the democratic will of the council body, or the people it is elected to represent.

"He has lost the support of at least half of his group and it is our opinion that he no longer commands the confidence either of North Lanarkshire Council or the people of North Lanarkshire, it is time for him to go."

The motion has been submitted to the local authority's provost for inclusion at a full council meeting to be held on Thursday.

Ms Carragher added: "It will be for Labour members to decide whether to truly stand up for their constituents and support this motion to remove an individual who has repeatedly shown contempt for democracy within the council chamber."

A council committee last week voted for 39 libraries, community centres, swimming pools and sport facilities to close to plug a multi-million gap in the council budget.

The decision will now have to go before another council meeting either as a committee paper or motion but, with support withdrawn, the future of the community facilities appears secure - for now.

Mr Logue, in a statement, said: “North Lanarkshire Labour will protect these important facilities for the duration of this council term.

“However, our financial situation remains dire after more than a decade of cuts to our budget from the SNP in Holyrood, but Labour will always stand up for families here.

“It remains the case that North Lanarkshire Council will face difficult budget decisions as a result of failure of the SNP to properly resource local government.”

The issue was a hot topic on the campaign trail in Blantyre with both Humza Yousaf and Anas Sarwar questioned on the issue.

The Scottish Labour leader denied giving Labour councillors in North Lanarkshire "a bollocking" over the rapid u-turn, which came around 48 hours before the polls open.

Labour candidate Michael Shanks is hotly-tipped to win the Rutherglen and Hamilton West seat vacated by SNP MP Margaret Ferrier and insiders say the Labour council decision was causing headaches for the campaign.

The decision to close the facilities looked set to derail the last few days of Labour's campaign in the crunch Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election, prompting an intervention from the party leadership.

The statement from council leader Jim Logue announcing the u-turn was published just as Anas Sarwar spoke to journalists in Blantyre.

Asked if he had given his colleagues a "bollocking", the Scottish Labour leader said: "As I made clear, I don't blame Labour councils, I don't blame SNP councils.

"I think councils across the country are having to make really, really difficult decisions that they do not want to make because they don't have a fair funding settlement from an SNP Scottish Government.

"And so my call would be whether you are an SNP councillor or whether you're a Labour councillor, well, let's work together to demand a fair funding deal for local authorities and local communities.

"Stand up for your local community first, not for an SNP Scottish Government that has lost its way, that is demonstrating financial mismanagement, that is completely economically illiterate, that is incompetent, and let's have a fair funding deal in North Lanarkshire, here in South Lanarkshire, also across the country."

Asked again if he had given his colleagues a row, he replied: "Look, I made my views very clear."

A spokesperson for North Lanarkshire Council said the announcement by the Labour group would be considered by the council "in due course".

Meanwhile, Mr Yousaf criticised Labour-led North Lanarkshire Council's decision to U-turn on plans to close 39 leisure facilities as "cynical politics" of the "absolute worst" kind.

The First Minister linked the shock move to Thursday's Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election.

Mr Yousaf claimed the change of heart from Anas Sarwar's councillors came off the back of pressure from the SNP and local communities.

Speaking to journalists during a campaign stop in Blantyre, he said: "It's hardly a surprise to hear that Anas Sarwar has u-turned once again, that is symptomatic of not just Anas Sarwar, but the Labour Party at large.

"They seem to u-turn on decisions left, right and centre.

"The latest u-turn from Labour-led North Lanarkshire council has come on the back of pressure from the SNP, and pressure from local communities in North Lanarkshire."

The First Minister also rejected claims from council leader Jim Logue that it was "a decade of cuts" to the authority's budget that fuelled the initial plan to shut swimming pools, community centres and libraries.

He said: "It's incredible that they somehow managed to blame the SNP despite the fact that they've had an increase in their revenue budget.

"But not only does that fall short as an excuse, the fact is that for 24 hours they were saying that these cuts were 'absolutely necessary, had to be done'.

"Only 24 hours later, in the midst of a by-election, to U-turn shows that as cynical politics.

"The absolute worst."

Council leader Jim Logue said the local authority's coffers had been squeezed by Scottish Government funding decisions but this morning announced a u-turn, saying his Labour group would now "protect" community assets.

He added, however, that the financial situation at the council is still "dire".

The proposed closures caused immediate outrage from local communities and petitions were immediately launched to push back against the cuts.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government said North Lanarkshire Council has received an additional £25.4 million in budget allocation from the government this year.

This year the Scottish Government has funded a £13.5 billion local government settlement which provides, they said, a real-terms increase of £376m for councils.

The spokesperson added: "It is for democratically-elected councils to make decisions on the priorities for their local areas and consider how facilities are used.

"While Scotland is facing the most challenging budget settlement since devolution due to ongoing UK Government austerity, this year North Lanarkshire Council will receive £779.7m to fund local services – which equates to an extra £25.4m on last year.

"Work is also ongoing with COSLA to establish a new fiscal framework for councils through the Verity House Agreement, a landmark agreement that is forging a stronger partnership between the Scottish Government and local councils through the spirit of collaboration and engagement.”

North Lanarkshire Council has five Conservative councillors but the party's deputy leader and local MSP Meghan Gallacher spoke for them, criticising their colleagues in Labour, the SNP and the Greens.

Ms Gallacher said: "This is a victory for local people across North Lanarkshire who were devastated at the prospect of dozens of vital community facilities closing.

"This would have been a hammer blow for many young people’s future prospects and had a major impact on communities during a cost-of-living crisis.

"The fact that North Lanarkshire Council were even having to consider such cuts in the first place can be firmly blamed on the SNP.

"SNP-Green ministers have savagely cut local budgets year after year putting them beyond breaking point and having to make impossible decisions.

"If proposals like this are to be avoided in the future, then the SNP-Green government must finally back Scottish Conservative calls to give our councils a fair funding deal to help protect vital local services."

Dismay at the decision prompted wide-spread community action with letter writing campaigns and petitions set up to try to persuade councillors to change their minds.

While it is felt locally that the correct move has been made, community members spoke of the stress endured over the past week as local facilities hung in the balance.

Author Damian Barr has written of the importance Newarthill Library had in his childhood and previously campaigned for the future of the facility when it was previously threatened with closure in 2016.

Mr Barr said: I am very glad that Newarthill Library has been saved along with all the other facilities that were threatened by North Lanarkshire Council decision.

"This shows that politicians can listen and can change."

However, the author's delight is tinged with dismay at the worry this may be little more than a temporary decision until after the forthcoming Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election.

He added: "But this feels more like a reprieve than a long-term decision.

"It would be incredibly cynical if Labour did u-turn on their u-turn after the upcoming by-election.

"For me, this is not a party political matter, these are all essential community services and the communities using them deserve continuity and respect.

Donna Collins, vice president of Bellshill Sharks swimming club, said the group is thrilled that their pool has been saved.

She said: "We are just absolutely delighted, we are over the moon.

"We really didn't expect it, it was a big shock this morning. At the back of 10am my phone started pinging and pinging."

The Bellshill Sharks have been vocal campaigners for the retention of the Sir Matt Busby sports centre and swimming pool, where its teams train.

"It has been a collective effort from everybody: we have concerned parents, concerned children and concerned committee members, people giving us ideas all the time about what we might do next and who have stepped up to show their support.

"I am in the Sir Matt Busby sports centre every day except a Saturday and it is always bustling.

"The community was really behind it staying open. Yes, it could do with some upgrades but it's surely better to invest some money in making the facility more attractive and then more people will want to use it."

Seven pools were under threat across North Lanarkshire and Ms Collins pointed out the closures would leave young people facing long journeys to train at remaining swimming pools.

While the campaign has been a success, Ms Collins said locals are very well aware of the political machinations rumbling in the background.

The Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election is just 48 hours away - with problematic optics for Scottish Labour that a neighbouring council voted to decimate public services.

Ms Collins added: "One major issue was there was no public consultation done about it so for the community it came out of the blue.

"We had several politicians come out to visit us and they were really supportive but I don't know how politics really works so you are left asking who you can trust.

"Are they being honest and upfront with you? Is that the true story they're telling you? I don't know who you can trust."

The Sharks's petition had, on Tuesday morning, collected more than 10,000 signatures.

Ms Collins added: "It just shows you people do care and we have managed to do something.

Two squads of Sharks swimmers are heading off shortly to warm weather training camp in Majorca and had had the thought of losing their home pool hanging over them.

Ms Collins said: "We are more than a swimming club, we are a family here and the young people were heartbroken at the idea of coming home and their pool being shut.

"I am just so glad it has been overturned."