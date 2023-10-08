I’ll need more information.

The Kardashian-Jenner family are the proverbial definition of Marmite: you either love them or loathe them. Over the past two decades, Kim Kardashian has ripped up the rule book in her rise to becoming a world-famous reality star with a billion-dollar business empire and a global fanbase.

She has continually proved her detractors wrong by building a brand that extends across fashion, fragrances and cosmetics to television, books, gaming, as well as law and politics.

Meanwhile, Kim’s quartet of sisters - Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie - and their “momager” matriarch Kris have also become multi-millionaires in their own right.

So, how did they do it?

This is the thorny subject that a new three-part Sky documentary series sets out to examine as it delves into the tightly controlled narrative behind their scandals, business deals and personal struggles.

What can we expect?

According to the blurb, House of Kardashian “confounds expectations and what we think we know” about the family “to explore their rise, reach and the cost that comes with being some of the most famous women on the planet.”

Among the high-profile talking heads is 1976 Olympic decathlon champion Caitlyn Jenner, who was married to Kris and whose children are Kendall and Kylie.

When can I watch?

House of Kardashian premieres on Sky Documentaries and NOW this Sunday.