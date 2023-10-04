The designers said that "the culture of making that was intrinsic to the settlement of this area in the 18th century has informed the placemaking approach to Central Quay".

"Textiles, weaving and stitching are themes explored in the arrangement of streets, spaces and materials," the designers added. "The distinct colours of the historic pottery from the area – China white and basalt black – have defined a new contextual material language.

The proposals have been lodged with Glasgow planners (Image: Summix/3DReid/Graeme Nicholls)

"These distinct tones from Central Quay's past will create a bold new identity for this future place."

The development site, formerly the Harland & Wolffe Finnieston Diesel Engine Works, has lain derelict for over half a century and its regeneration "heralds a significant investment in Glasgow". Delivering more than 400 much-needed homes for private sale, it is claimed it "will also serve to address a well-recognised shortfall in student accommodation in the city".

Plot A, B and D have been developed by 3DReid and Plot C is by Graeme Nicholls Architects.

Stuart Black, development director at Summix, said: "These exciting proposals represent a significant investment in Glasgow and will serve to regenerate a current brownfield site, providing much needed housing and commercial space.

"The site has lain derelict for a considerable period of time, and its redevelopment will be welcome addition to the community. As a company, we are committed to pursuing a net zero carbon strategy by 2030, and this development will be in accordance with this."

Euan McLaren, director of 3DReid, said: "The Central Quay proposals offer an exciting opportunity to reinvigorate what was once a vibrant part of Glasgow city centre.

"A careful consideration of the physical site, wider context and history of this place have informed an urban strategy that looks to successfully weave a new neighbourhood into the fabric of the city.

"We have thoroughly enjoyed a close and engaging collaboration with Summix, Graeme Nicholls Architects, re-form landscape architecture and the wider project team."

Graeme Nicholls, director of Graeme Nicholls Architects, said: "Our project at Central Quay in the Anderston neighbourhood in Glasgow has special significance for our practice.

"Encompassing 172 new homes, it’s the largest project we have worked on since establishing the firm in 2016.

"It is also in a part of Glasgow with a personal connection - my wife grew up in the area, and so it is a project on which we are passionate about delivering a design that celebrates and showcases the heritage and strong community spirit there."